Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons

discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Hugues Chabanis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SimCorp A/S b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted stock units in connection with Corporate Bonus 2019. The restricted stock units will vest with 1/3 in each of the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 c) Price(s) DKK 164,079 Volume(s) 309 shares d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-18 09:30 UTC f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)





1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Else Braathen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SimCorp A/S b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted stock units in connection with Corporate Bonus 2019. The restricted stock units will vest with 1/3 in each of the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 c) Price(s) DKK 121,599 Volume(s) 229 shares d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-18 09:30 UTC f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

March 20, 2020

Contact:

Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.