Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons
discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHugues Chabanis
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted stock units in connection with Corporate Bonus 2019. The restricted stock units will vest with 1/3 in each of the years 2021, 2022 and 2023
c)Price(s) DKK 164,079
 Volume(s)309 shares
d)Aggregated information
  Aggregated volume
  Price 		N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-18  09:30 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameElse Braathen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted stock units in connection with Corporate Bonus 2019. The restricted stock units will vest with 1/3 in each of the years 2021, 2022 and 2023
c)Price(s) DKK 121,599
 Volume(s)229 shares
d)Aggregated information
  Aggregated volume
  Price 		N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-18  09:30 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

March 20, 2020

Contact:
Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.