This research evaluates digital twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations.



The report also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from digital twinning. The report also provides detailed forecasts covering digital twinning solutions in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more.

Select Report Findings

Up to 89% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of Digital Twinning capability by 2025

Digital twinning will become standard feature/functionality for IoT Application Enablement by 2027

Over 92% of vendors recognize the need for IIoT APIs and platform integration with digital twinning functionality for industrial verticals

Nearly 36% of executives across a broad spectrum of industry verticals understand the benefits of digital twinning and 53% of them plan to incorporate within their operations by 2028



A digital twin is comprised of a virtual object representation of a real-world item in which the virtual is mapped to physical things in the real-world such as equipment, robots, or virtually any connected business asset. This mapping in the digital world is facilitated by IoT platforms and software that is leveraged to create a digital representation of the physical asset. The digital twin of a physical asset can provide data about its status such as its physical state and disposition. Conversely, a digital object may be used to manipulate and control a real-world asset by way of teleoperation.

The report sees this form of cyber-physical connectivity, signaling, and control as a key capability to realize the vision for Industry 4.0 to fully digitize production, servitization, and the "as a service" model for products.



There are many potential use cases for digital twinning including monitoring, simulation, and remote control of physical assets with virtual objects. Solutions focus on Part, Product, Process, and System Twinning. We see digital twinning playing a key role in many IoT operations processes including IoT application development, testing, and control. The implementation of digital twins will also enable distributed remote control of assets, which will place an increasingly heavy burden on IoT Identity management, authentication, and authorization.

Report Benefits

Digital twin solution forecasts 2020-2025

Understand the different types of digital twinning

Identify market challenges and opportunities for digital twinning

Understand the role of virtual twinning in development, simulations, and PLM

Understand how virtual objects (software programs) function as an abstract of real-world things

Understand how virtual reality will support digital twinning and vice versa for advanced simulations and control

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Understanding Digital Twinning

2.1.2 Cognitive Digital Twining

2.1.3 Digital Thread

2.1.4 Convergence of Sensors and Simulations

2.1.5 IoT API

2.1.6 Software Modules and Elements

2.1.7 Types of Digital Twinning

2.1.8 Digital Twinning Work Process

2.1.9 Importance of Digital Twinning

2.2 Related Technologies and Impact on Digital Twinning

2.2.1 Industrial Internet and Industry 4.0

2.2.2 Pairing Technology

2.2.3 Cyber Physical System

2.2.4 AR, VR, and Mixed Reality

2.2.5 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

2.2.6 Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing

2.2.6.1 DTAM Process

2.3 Potential Application and Outcome Analysis

2.3.1 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Operation

2.3.2 Digital Avatar of Consumer Assets

2.3.3 Performance/Service Monitoring

2.3.4 Inspection and Repair

2.3.5 Predictive Maintenance

2.3.6 Product Design & Development

2.3.7 Composite Assembling/Manufacturing

2.3.8 Potential Business Outcome

2.4 Digital Twinning Service Ecosystem

2.4.1 Industrial IoT

2.4.2 Consumer IoT

2.4.3 Industry Development

2.4.4 Digital Twinning as a Service



3. Digital Twins Company Assessment

3.1 ABB

3.2 Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.

3.3 Altair Engineering, Inc.

3.4 Amazon Web Services

3.5 ANSYS

3.6 Aucotec AG

3.7 Autodesk Inc.

3.8 Bentley Systems, Incorporated

3.9 CADFEM GmbH

3.10 Cisco Systems

3.11 Cityzenith

3.12 CoSMo Company SAS

3.13 Dassault Systems

3.14 Digital Twin Consortium

3.15 Digital Twin Technologies

3.16 DNV GL

3.17 DXC Technology

3.18 Eclipse Foundation

3.19 Emerson

3.20 Emesent

3.21 Faststream Technologies

3.22 FEINGUSS BLANK GmbH

3.23 Flowserve

3.24 Forward Networks

3.25 General Electric

3.26 Google

3.27 Hitachi Ltd.

3.28 Honeywell

3.29 HP

3.30 IBM

3.31 Industrial Internet Consortium

3.32 Intellias

3.33 Invicara

3.34 KBMax

3.35 Lanner Electronics

3.36 Microsoft

3.37 National Instruments

3.38 NavVis

3.39 Oracle

3.40 PETRA Data Science

3.41 Physical Web

3.42 Pratiti Technologies

3.43 Prodea System Inc.

3.44 PTC

3.45 QiO Technologies

3.46 Robert Bosch (Germany)

3.47 SAP

3.48 Schneider

3.49 SenSat

3.50 Siemens

3.51 Sight Machine Inc.

3.52 Simplifa GmbH

3.53 Softweb Solutions Inc.

3.54 Sogeti Group

3.55 SWIM.AI (US)

3.56 Synavision

3.57 Sysmex Corporation

3.58 TIBCO Software

3.59 Toshiba Corporation

3.60 UrsaLeo

3.61 Virtalis Limited

3.62 Visualiz

3.63 Wipro Limited

3.64 XenonStack

3.65 Zest Labs



4. Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 to 2025

4.1 Global Digital Twins 2020-2025

4.2 Digital Twins Market by Type of Twinning 2020-2025

4.3 Digital Twins Applications 2020-2025

4.4 Digital Twins by Industry 2020-2025

4.4.1 Digital Twins in Manufacturing by Type 2020-2025

4.4.2 Digital Twins in Smart City by Type 2020-2025

4.4.3 Digital Twins in Automotive by Type 2020-2025

4.4.4 Digital Twins in Healthcare by Type 2020-2025

4.4.5 Digital Twins in Transport by Type 2020-2025

4.5 Digital Twins by Region 2020-2025

4.5.1 North America Digital Twins 2020-2025

4.5.2 South America Digital Twins 2020-2025

4.5.3 Europe Digital Twins 2020-2025

4.5.4 APAC Digital Twins 2020-2025

4.5.5 MEA Digital Twins 2020-2025



5. Conclusions and Recommendations



