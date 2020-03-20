CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced Peter Governale as a new addition to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Peter Governale brings to CBD Unlimited over a decade of unparalleled experience in marketing and product distribution specializing in the Wine, Spirits and Beverage Industry. Mr. Governale has worked directly with distributors to build brands and expand operations in 40 states. Mr. Governale’s expertise will help CBD Unlimited with its expansion plans, while ultimately allowing CBD Unlimited to build a strong foundation within the CBD market and investment community. Additionally, Mr. Governale has worked with one of the largest full-service compliance companies handling back office logistics in the highly regulated wine and spirits industry.

Mr. Governale stated, “It is a privilege to be asked to serve as a board member for CBD Unlimited and contribute to the Company’s vision of providing CBD products of the highest quality into mainstream national distribution.” Governale added, “I have been using CBD Unlimited’s products for a few years and I can honestly say they have helped me tremendously with my overall health and wellness. I used to suffer from debilitating lower back pain and leg numbness due to an accident many years ago and I no longer have that issue.”

“We are pleased to welcome Peter to our Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions,” stated Todd Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CBD Unlimited. “Peter is a respected marketing and business leader. He understands CBD Unlimited’s core values, goals, and business objectives which we believe will add experience and value to the team and Company during our accelerating stage of growth. We are constantly looking to expand our business operations and are delighted to bring Peter on board to guide several new marketing initiatives.”

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Website: www.cbdunlimited.com

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, contact:

CBD Unlimited, Inc.

Todd Davis

Chairman & CEO

Todd@cbdunlimited.com

480-595-6900