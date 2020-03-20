Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The building construction industry in Nigeria is expected to record a CAGR of 13.9% to reach NGN 10,671.3 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Nigeria, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Nigeria.

KPIs covered include the following:

  • Market size by value
  • Market size by volume of construction
  • Number of units

Nigeria Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Housing type (multi family, single family)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Nigeria
  • Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Nigeria Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
  • Retail building
  • Hospitality and luxury building
  • Restaurant
  • Entertainment
  • Sports facility
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Nigeria

Nigeria Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Manufacturing plants
  • Chemical & pharmaceutical
  • Metal & material processing
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Nigeria

Nigeria Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Healthcare construction
  • Educational construction
  • Public sector
  • construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Nigeria

Nigeria Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

  • Marine and inland water infrastructure
  • Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
  • Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

  • Lagos
  • Kano
  • Ibadan
  • Kaduna
  • Port Harcourt
  • Benin City
  • Abuja
  • Zaria
  • Aba
  • Jos

Reason to Buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Nigeria.
  • Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
  • City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned

  • Julius Berger Nigeria PLC
  • Negris Ltd
  • Cappa and D'Alberto PLC
  • Nairda Ltd
  • Reynolds Construction Company (Nigeria) Ltd
  • Technova Construction Nigeria Ltd
  • DANTATA & SAWOE Construction Company (Nigeria) Ltd
  • Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nigeria Ltd
  • Evomec Global Services Ltd
  • C & C Construction Co. Limited
  • TREVI Foundations Nigeria Ltd
  • JAM Services Co Ltd
  • Hammakopp Consortium Ltd
  • Zakhem Construction (Nigeria) Ltd
  • PW Nigeria Ltd
  • G. Cappa PLC
  • Chagoury Group
  • Adroit Landstyle Ltd
  • Energo Nigeria Ltd
  • Setraco Nigeria Ltd
  • Zerock Construction Nigeria Ltd

