Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The building construction industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to record a CAGR of 7.8% to reach SAR 196.2 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Saudi Arabia, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 30+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Saudi Arabia.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Saudi Arabia Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Saudi Arabia

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Saudi Arabia Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Saudi Arabia

Cities Covered

Riyadh

Jiddah

Mecca

Medina

Sulnah

Dammam

Ta'if

Tabuk

Buraidah

Khamis Mushait

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 30+ market segments and sub-segments of building construction industry in Saudi Arabia.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned



Abdullah A.M. Al-Khodari Sons Co

ABB Contracting Co Ltd

ACWA Holding

alfanar Construction

Nesma and Partners Contracting Co Ltd

El Seif Engineering Contracting Co

Saudi Binladin Group

Mohammad Al-Mojil Group

Arabian Bemco Contracting Co. Ltd. Almabani General Contractors

Al Ayuni Investment and Contracting Co

Al Fouzan Trading and General Contracting Co

Saudi Oger Ltd

Azmeel Contracting and Construction Corporation

Sendan International Co Ltd

Eastern Trading & Contracting Est

A.S.ALSAYED & PARTNERS Contracting Co Ltd

Al Ayuni Trading and Contracting Co

Huta Marine Works Ltd

Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Co Ltd

Al Arrab Contracting Company

Samsung Engineering Saudi Arabia Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfafon

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900