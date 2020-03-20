Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The building construction industry in Germany is expected to record a CAGR of 4.2% to reach EUR 405.2 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 5% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.



Construction of residential facilities has always been the driving factor for the growth of the infrastructure sector in the country. Lesser number of building permits is forcing the reduction in the number of homes built in Germany. This decline is particularly large for residential buildings.



The key reason behind the decreasing number of building permits in the country was a problem with the designation of sufficiently affordable building land by the municipalities.



The residential sector in the country is still in much demand due to the high immigration of refugees, strong urbanization and an increasing number of immigration of professionals. That being said, lesser number of approvals by the government is expected to adversely impact the construction outlook in the country.



Report Coverage



This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Germany, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Germany.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Germany Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Germany

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Germany Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Germany

Germany Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Germany

Germany Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Germany

Germany Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

Berlin

Hamburg

Munich

Cologne

Frankfurt am Main

Essen

Stuttgart

Dortmund

Dusseldorf

Bremen

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Germany.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned



HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Artelia GmbH

Klee Hausbau

OBERMEYER Project Management GmbH

Ed. Zublin AG

ThyssenKrupp Uhde GmbH (Inactive)

VINCI Facilities GmbH & Co. OHG

Bilfinger Construction GmbH (Inactive)

Chemieanlagenbau Chemnitz GmbH

GOLDBECK GmbH

Keller Holding GmbH

Hering Bau GmbH & Co KG

Bung Ingenieure AG

Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG

ZPP Ingenieure AG

F.A. Neuman Anlagentechnik GmbH

Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG

Keller Grundbau GmbH

AUG. PRIEN Bauunternehmung (GmbH & Co KG)

Heitkamp Ingenieur- und Kraftwerksbau GmbH

Mayr + Ludescher Beratende Ingenieure GmbH

Hansaconsult Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH

WOLFF & MuLLER Holding GmbH & Co KG

GRBV Ingenieure im Bauwesen GmbH & Co KG

HOCHTIEF Solutions AG

