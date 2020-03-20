Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The building construction industry in South Africa is expected to record a CAGR of 4.8% to reach ZAR 100 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.
The high unemployment rate and low level of household income in the country is the major reason why the residential sector in South Africa has been adversely affected over the years. However, because of the recent government change in the country along with increased competition between mortgage lenders and low-interest rates offered by the banks, the residential sector is again retaining the positive trend in the country.
With the new government's efforts to enhance residential, transport and infrastructure projects, further growth is expected in the construction industry in the country. As of now, the total construction project value in the pipeline stands at US$194 billion in South Africa. These pipeline projects include projects from pre-planning to execution.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in South Africa, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in South Africa.
KPIs covered include the following:
South Africa Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
South Africa Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
South Africa Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
South Africa Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
South Africa Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by:
Cities Covered
Reason to Buy
Companies Mentioned
