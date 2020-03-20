Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Component, by Organization Size, by Application, by End User, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market is expected to witness market growth of 31.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The increased the need for scalable infrastructure and increasing demand for architectures that can manage heavy workloads, like business analytics and big data tools, altogether work as key drivers in the growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market.



Major business leaders push companies to embrace software-centric architecture that lets them incorporate, process, and store in a single suite. This encouraged leading virtualization providers to move towards hybrid cloud solutions to help their customers migrate transactional workloads to the public cloud and execute heavy workloads, typically mission-critical on-premise.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Component

1.4.2 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Organization Size

1.4.3 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Application

1.4.4 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by End-user

1.4.5 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2020-Feb - 2015-Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component

4.1 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Software Market by Country

4.2 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Hardware Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 North America BFSI Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

5.2 North America Telecom & IT Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

5.3 North America Healthcare Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

5.4 North America Government Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

5.5 North America Education Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

5.6 North America Manufacturing Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

5.7 North America Other Industry Vertical Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Organization Size

6.1 North America Large Enterprises Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

6.2 North America Small & Medium Enterprises Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Application

7.1 North America Data Center Consolidation Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

7.2 North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

7.3 North America Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

7.4 North America Remote Office Branch Office (ROBO) Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

7.5 North America Virtualizing Critical Applications Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

7.6 North America Others Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country



Chapter 8. North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Country

8.1 US Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

8.2 Canada Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

8.3 Mexico Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

8.4 Rest of North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.2 Fujitsu Limited

9.3 Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.)

9.4 Microsoft Corporation

9.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

9.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.)

9.7 NEC Corporation

9.8 IBM Corporation

9.9 NetApp, Inc.

9.10 Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Vantara)

9.11 Nutanix, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1ww3v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900