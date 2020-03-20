Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The building construction industry in India is expected to record a CAGR of 11.2% to reach INR 35,220.8 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in India, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 30+ market segments and sub-segments of building construction industry in India.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Disclaimer



2 India Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

2.1 Construction Industry Growth Dynamics

2.1.1 India Construction Industry Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

2.1.2 India Construction Markets Snapshot

2.1.3 India Building Construction Industry Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

2.1.4 India Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

2.2 Analysis by Building and Infrastructure Construction Sectors

2.2.1 Market Share Analysis by Building Construction Sectors, 2015 - 2024

2.2.2 Market Share Analysis by Infrastructure Construction Markets, 2015 - 2024

2.3 Trend Analysis of Key Macroeconomic KPIs

2.3.1 Economic Outlook - GDP

2.3.2 Economic Outlook - GDP per Capita

2.3.3 Business Confidence

2.3.4 Consumer Confidence

2.3.5 Demographics - Population

2.4 Global Construction Industry Attractiveness Snapshot

2.4.1 Global Construction Industry Hot Spots

2.4.2 Global Construction and Real Estate Industry Attractiveness

2.4.3 Global Construction Industry Risk Index



3 India Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

3.2 Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

3.3 Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

3.4 Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024



4 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

4.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Construction Type

4.2 Multi Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

4.3 Multi Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

4.4 Multi Family Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

4.5 Multi Family Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024

4.6 Single Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

4.7 Single Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

4.8 Single Family Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

4.9 Single Family Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024



5 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

5.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Key Cities

5.2 Tier - 1 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

5.3 Tier - 1 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

5.4 Tier - 1 Cities Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

5.5 Tier - 2 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

5.6 Tier - 2 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

5.7 Tier - 2 Cities Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

5.8 Tier - 3 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

5.9 Tier - 3 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

5.10 Tier - 3 Cities Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024



6 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

6.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Price Point

6.2 Luxury Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

6.3 Luxury Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

6.4 Luxury Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

6.5 Luxury Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024

6.6 Mid-Tier Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

6.7 Mid-Tier Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

6.8 Mid-Tier Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

6.9 Mid-Tier Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024

6.10 Affordable Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

6.11 Affordable Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

6.12 Affordable Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

6.13 Affordable Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024



7 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

7.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Development Stage

7.2 New Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

7.3 Re-development Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

7.4 Maintenance Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024



8 India Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

8.1 Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

8.2 Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

8.3 Commercial Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

8.4 Market Share Analysis by Commercial Building Construction Markets



9 Office Building Construction Outlook

9.1 Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

9.2 4Office Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

9.3 Office Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

9.4 Snapshot by Office Building Construction Markets by Price Point

9.5 Grade - A Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

9.6 Grade - B Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

9.7 Grade - C Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024



10 Retail Building Construction Outlook

10.1 Retail Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

10.2 Retail Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

10.3 Retail Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024



11 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook

11.1 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

11.2 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

11.3 Hospitality and Luxury Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024



12 Restaurant Building Construction Outlook

12.1 Restaurant Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

12.2 Restaurant Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

12.3 Restaurant Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024



13 Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook

13.1 Sports Facility Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

13.2 Sports Facility Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

13.3 Sports Facility Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024



14 Entertainment Building Construction Outlook

14.1 Entertainment Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

14.2 Entertainment Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

14.3 Entertainment Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024



15 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

15.1 Snapshot by Commercial Building Construction Markets by Development Stage

15.2 New Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

15.3 Re-development Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

15.4 Maintenance Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024



16 India Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

16.1 Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

16.2 Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

16.3 Industrial Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024



17 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

17.1 Market Share Analysis by Industrial Building Construction Markets

17.2 Manufacturing Plant Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

17.3 Manufacturing Plant Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

17.4 Manufacturing Plant Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

17.5 Metal & Material Processing Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

17.6 Metal & Material Processing Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

17.7 Metal & Material Processing Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

17.8 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

17.9 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

17.10 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024



18 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

18.1 Snapshot by Industrial Building Construction Markets by Development Stage

18.2 New Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

18.3 Re-development Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

18.4 Maintenance Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024



19 India Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

19.1 Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

19.2 Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

19.3 Institutional Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024



20 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

20.1 Market Share Analysis by Institutional Building Construction Markets

20.2 Healthcare Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

20.3 Healthcare Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

20.4 Healthcare Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

20.5 Education Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

20.6 Education Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

20.7 Education Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024

20.8 Public Convenience Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

20.9 Public Convenience Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024

20.10 Public Convenience Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024



21 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

21.1 Snapshot by Institutional Building Construction Markets by Development Stage

21.2 New Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

21.3 Re-development Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024

21.4 Maintenance Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024



22 India Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities

22.1 Snapshot of Building Construction Markets by Key Cities

22.2 Delhi NCR Building Construction Markets Snapshot

22.3 Mumbai Building Construction Markets Snapshot

22.4 Kolkata Building Construction Markets Snapshot

22.5 Bengaluru Building Construction Markets Snapshot

22.6 Hyderabad Building Construction Markets Snapshot

22.7 Chennai Building Construction Markets Snapshot

22.8 Ahmadabad Building Construction Markets Snapshot

22.9 Pune Building Construction Markets Snapshot

22.10 Surat Building Construction Markets Snapshot

22.11 Jaipur Building Construction Markets Snapshot



Companies Mentioned



Larsen & Toubro Ltd

NCC Limited

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd

Lanco Infratech Limited

RITES Ltd

Pratibha Industries Ltd

MBL Infrastructures Ltd

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd

Technofab Engineering Ltd

Atlanta Ltd

Artson Engineering Ltd

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd

Ani Integrated Services Ltd

Chamak Holdings Limited

Coromandel Engineering Co Ltd

India Infraspace Limited

SSPDL Ltd

Shelter Infra Projects Limited

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Artefact Projects Ltd

Prerna Infrabuild Limited

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.

Citadel Realty and Developers Limited

Manas Properties Ltd Jog Engineering Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67jt7u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900