The Global Robotic Process Automation Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 32.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
An increased demand for business process automation (BPA) is expected to be the main growth driver through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and software robotics. Few of these innovations are now diminishing as companies around the globe are shifting to a dynamic digital environment. Nonetheless, robotic process automation (RPA) is expected to develop and grow at the highest growth rate of the over the forecast period. For faster deployment, execution, and scaling, modern organizations need robotic process automation.
Business functions such as outsourcing of contact centers, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), outsourcing of business processes (BPO), procurement outsourcing, and human resources outsourcing (HRO) are experiencing exponential growth. Due to its ability to perform a range of tasks like account opening and closing, completing quotation and proposal requests, IT infrastructure testing and tracking, and handling queries in the billing and customer service departments, there is a huge market demand for robotic process automation across different business verticals.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Genpact Limited, NICE Ltd., and NTT Data Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Robotic Process Automation Market. Companies such as Blue Prism Group PLC, Pegasystems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and IPsoft, Inc., Kofax, Inc., Automation Anywhere, Inc., and UiPath, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Robotic Process Automation Market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, by Component
1.4.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, by Deployment Type
1.4.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, by Organization Size
1.4.4 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, by End-user
1.4.5 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2020-Jan - 2016-Jun) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Organization Size
4.1 Global Robotic Process Automation Large Enterprises Market by Region
4.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by End-user
5.1 Global Robotic Process Automation BFSI Market by Region
5.2 Global Robotic Process Automation IT & Telecom Market by Region
5.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Region
5.4 Global Robotic Process Automation Retail Market by Region
5.5 Global Robotic Process Automation Manufacturing Market by Region
5.6 Global Other End User Robotic Process Automation Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Deployment Type
6.1 Global On-premise Robotic Process Automation Market by Region
6.2 Global Cloud Robotic Process Automation Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Component
7.1 Global Robotic Process Automation Services Market by Region
7.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Services Type
7.2.1 Global Consulting Robotic Process Automation Market by Region
7.2.2 Global Implementation Robotic Process Automation Market by Region
7.2.3 Global Others Robotic Process Automation Market by Region
7.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Software Market by Region
Chapter 8. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Region
8.1 North America Robotic Process Automation Market
8.2 Europe Robotic Process Automation Market
8.3 Asia-Pacific Robotic Process Automation Market
8.4 LAMEA Robotic Process Automation Market
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 Verint Systems, Inc.
9.2 NICE Ltd.
9.3 Blue Prism Group PLC
9.4 Pegasystems, Inc.
9.5 Genpact Limited
9.6 NTT Data Corporation (NTT Advanced Technology Corporation)
9.7 Automation Anywhere, Inc.
9.8 UiPath, Inc.
9.9 Kofax, Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)
9.10 IPsoft, Inc.
