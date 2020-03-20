Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, by Component, by Application, by Organization Size, by End-user, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market size is expected to reach $14.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
Proliferation of Industry 4.0 evolution has motivated manufacturers to opt into their facilities for optimized production processes for digitalized solutions. This is a primary factor that is expected to drive market growth. The global market growth is expected to improve at a rapid rate because of the proliferation of robotic process automation (RPA). In addition, the rise in need of compliance with strict government regulations in the manufacturing process of a product to meet all quality standards, particularly in the healthcare sector, is another major factor expected to stimulate market growth. However, high initial investment costs could impede growth of the market. That being said, the market is likely to overcome the cost barrier with supportive government initiatives toward smart factory.
Empowering skilled workers with improved technology capability to assess their long-established knowledge and experience is a major area of opportunity that brings great benefits to manufacturing productivity and performance. Software that improves operational efficiency, helps industries organize work processes, and manages huge volumes of data into actionable statistics is expected to gain high adoption, according to the key executives of top companies. The adoption of manufacturing operations management software is expected to speed up with their application in various use cases. These applications include quality management, planning and scheduling, data historians, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and document management.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Emerson Electric Co., ABB Group, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market. Companies such as Aspen Technology, Inc., Aegis Industrial Software Corporation, and Plex Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Critical Manufacturing S.A., and General Electric (GE) Co. are some of the key innovators in Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, by Component
1.4.2 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, by Application
1.4.3 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, by Organization Size
1.4.4 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, by End-user
1.4.5 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Geographical Expansions
3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2020-Jan - 2015-Jun) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Component
4.1 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software (Without Services) Market by Region
4.2 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Services Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Industry Vertical
5.1 Global Healthcare Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
5.2 Global Automotive Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
5.3 Global Chemical Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
5.4 Global Consumer Goods Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
5.5 Global Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
5.6 Global Food & Beverages Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
5.7 Global Other Industry Vertical Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Organization Size
6.1 Global Large Enterprises Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Application
7.1 Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
7.2 Global Quality Process Management Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
7.3 Global Labor Management Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
7.4 Global Process & Production Intelligence Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
7.5 Global Inventory Management Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
7.6 Global Others Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
Chapter 8. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region
8.1 North America Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market
8.2 Europe Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market
8.3 Asia-Pacific Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market
8.4 LAMEA Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 ABB Group
9.2 Aspen Technology, Inc.
9.3 Dassault Systemes SE (Dassault Group)
9.4 Emerson Electric Co.
9.5 General Electric (GE) Co.
9.6 Honeywell International, Inc.
9.7 Siemens AG
9.8 Plex Systems, Inc.
9.9 Aegis Industrial Software Corporation
9.10 Critical Manufacturing S.A.
