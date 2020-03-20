Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Software Defined Radio Market, by Component, by Application, by Service Vertical, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Mobile operators are increasingly implementing SDRs in order to meet the growing demand for higher data speed which requires additional hardware expenses on the core network. The advantages provided by SDR systems are anticipated to drive the market by allowing innovation in connectivity solutions by eliminating hardware constraints. In addition, SDR and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) are expected to play a major role in the convergence of different communication technologies. The 5G network coverage is based on SDR / NFV technology, another driving factor for the industry.



A prominent trend witnessed in recent years is the rise in spectrum range for wireless communications. The implementation of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) under an organizational telecommunications partnership includes the rapid deployment of LTE and LTE Advanced commercial wireless technology. Although LTE technology is currently being used between 450 MHz and 3.8 GHz, the industry will soon be seeing the 5 GHz crossing. In addition, SDR is used in applications like analyzers of radiofrequency spectrum and global positioning systems.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by Component

1.4.2 North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by Service Vertical

1.4.4 North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2019-Dec - 2016-Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Component

4.1 North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Hardware Market by Country

4.2 North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Software Market by Country

4.3 North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Services Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Service Vertical

5.1 North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Joint Tactical Radio System Market by Country

5.2 North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Cognitive Radio Market by Country

5.3 North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) General Purpose Radio Market by Country

5.4 North America Other Service Vertical Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Application

6.1 North America Aerospace & Defense Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Country

6.2 North America Telecommunication Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Country

6.3 North America Public Safety Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Country

6.4 North America Commercial Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Country

6.5 North America Others Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Country

7.1 US Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market

7.2 Canada Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market

7.3 Mexico Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market

7.4 Rest of North America Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

8.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.)

8.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

8.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

8.5 BAE Systems PLC

8.6 United Technologies Corporation (Rockwell Collins, Inc.)

8.7 Thales Group S.A.

8.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

8.9 National Instruments Corporation

8.10 General Dynamics Corporation

8.11 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG



