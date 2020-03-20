Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace testing market is expected to reach an estimated $5.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1.8% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the global aerospace testing market looks promising with opportunities in commercial/regional aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and military aircraft. The major drivers for this market are increasing aircraft deliveries, adoption of new materials in aircraft, and stringent aviation regulations & certification standards for the aircraft safety.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include new advanced technologies for testing aircraft, such as introduction of thin film ultrasonic sensor, sweeper scanner for ultrasonic testing and introduction of advanced NDT inspection device.



Airbus, Boeing, NTS, SGS, Mistras, Innertek, Exova, MTS, Cincinnati Sub-Zero and Dayton T Brown are among the major providers of aerospace testing.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Aerospace testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Aerospace testing market size by various segments such as aircraft type, sourcing type, method type, and component type.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aerospace testing market by aircraft type (commercial/regional aircraft, business jet, helicopter, and military aircraft), by sourcing type (in-house testing and outsource testing), by method type (non-destructive testing and destructive testing), by component type (airframe, engine, and interior), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing service and processes in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: Global Aerospace Testing Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Global Aerospace Testing Market Trends and Forecast by Aircraft Type

3.3.1: Commercial Aircraft

3.3.2: Business Jets

3.3.3: Helicopters

3.3.4: Military Aircraft

3.4: Global Aerospace Testing Market Trends and Forecast by Sourcing Type

3.4.1: In-house

3.4.2: Outsource

3.5: Global Aerospace Testing Market Trends and Forecast by Method Type

3.5.1: Non-destructive Testing

3.5.1.1: Ultrasonic Testing

3.5.1.2: Fluorescent Penetrant Testing

3.5.1.3: Eddy Current Testing

3.5.1.4: Visual Testing

3.5.1.5: Magnetic Particle Testing

3.5.1.6: Radiographic Testing

3.5.1.7: Acoustic Testing

3.5.1.8: Macro Etching

3.5.1.9: Others

3.5.2: Destructive Method

3.5.2.1: Dynamic Testing

3.5.2.2: Static Testing

3.5.2.3: Others

3.6: Global Aerospace Testing Market Trends and Forecast by Component Type

3.6.1: Airframe

3.6.2: Engine

3.6.3: Interior



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis (2014-2025) by Region

4.1: Global Aerospace Testing Market by Region

4.2: North American Aerospace Testing Market

4.3: European Aerospace Testing Market

4.4: APAC Aerospace Testing Market

4.5: RoW Aerospace Testing Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Service Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Testing Market by Aircraft Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Testing Market by Sourcing Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Testing Market by Method Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Testing Market by Component Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Testing Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Aerospace Testing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Service Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Aerospace Testing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Aerospace Testing Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: NTS

7.2: SGS

7.3: Mistras

7.4: Exova

7.5: MTS

7.6: Intertek

7.7: Cincinnati Sub-Zero

7.8: Dayton T Brown

7.9: Airbus

7.10: Boeing

7.11: Scaled Composites

7.12: Qinetiq

7.13: Marshall Aerospace & Defence Group

7.14: NIAR



