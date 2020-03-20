Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra Wideband Chipset Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global ultra wideband chipset market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities in order to gain valuable insights into the market for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides overall revenue and volume of the global ultra-wideband chipset market for the 2017-2027 period, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global ultra-wideband chipset market for the 2019-2027 period.



The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involves a bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts have conducted interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves reaching out to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global ultra-wideband chipset market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources and statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global ultra-wideband chipset market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competition dynamics in the global ultra-wideband chipset market. These indices serve as valuable tools for the existing market players and for entities interested in participating in the global ultra-wideband chipset market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global ultra-wideband chipset market. Key players operating in the global market have been identified and each one of them has been profiled for its distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players operating in the global ultra-wideband chipset market, which have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

How are alliances and partnerships between players widening the scope for growth of the global ultra-wideband chipset market?

What would be revenue share projections of key segments of the global ultra-wideband chipset market during the forecast period?

Which segment of the global ultra-wideband chipset market is likely to generate the maximum revenue by the end of the forecast period?

How are advancements in ultra wideband chipsets making an impact on the global ultra wideband chipset market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global UWB Chipset Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Technology/Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Key Trends Analysis

4.5. Global UWB Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2027

4.5.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Global UWB Chipset Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global UWB Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

5.1. Overview & Definition

5.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2027

5.2.1. Industrial Automation

5.2.1.1. Production Lines

5.2.1.2. Logistics & Operations Management

5.2.2. Automobile

5.2.2.1. In-Car Communication and Telematics

5.2.2.2. Smart Car Access

5.2.2.3. Others

5.2.3. Drones

5.2.4. Smart Home Devices

5.2.5. Smartphones

5.2.6. Others

5.3. Application Comparison Matrix

5.4. Market Attractiveness By Application



6. Global UWB Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

6.1. Overview & Definition

6.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By End-user, 2017 - 2027

6.2.1. Individual

6.2.2. Government

6.2.3. Automotive

6.2.4. Industrial

6.3. End-user Comparison Matrix

6.4. Market Attractiveness By End-user



7. Global UWB Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2027

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa

7.2.5. South America

7.3. Market Attractiveness by Region



8. North America UWB Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2027

8.2.1. Industrial Automation

8.2.1.1. Production Lines

8.2.1.2. Logistics & Operations Management

8.2.2. Automobile

8.2.2.1. In-Car Communication and Telematics

8.2.2.2. Smart Car Access

8.2.2.3. Others

8.2.3. Drones

8.2.4. Smart Home Devices

8.2.5. Smartphones

8.2.6. Others

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By End-user, 2017 - 2027

8.3.1. Individual

8.3.2. Government

8.3.3. Automotive

8.3.4. Industrial

8.4. Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Country/Sub-region, 2017 - 2027

8.4.1. The U.S.

8.4.2. Canada

8.4.3. Rest of North America

8.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.5.1. By Application

8.5.2. By End-user

8.5.3. By Country



9. Europe UWB Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Asia Pacific UWB Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Middle East & Africa (MEA) UWB Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast



12. South America UWB Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

13.2. Market Share Analysis By Company (2018)

13.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development, Strategy)



Companies Mentioned



Fractus Antennas S.L.

Furaxa Inc.

Johanson Technology, Inc.

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (MSSI)

Alereon Inc.

Apple Inc.

BeSpoon SAS

Decawave Ltd

NXP Semiconductor Inc.

Pulse-Link Inc.

Time Domain Corp (Humatics)

