SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE: VIBE) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), is pleased to announce, effective immediately, it is offering contactless ‘Curb-side’ Pick-Up at all Vibe By California locations in addition to touchless delivery options and additional in-store safety measures.

While preparations and information continue to develop across California for COVID-19 , Vibe is working to ensure our clients and staff remain healthy. Our priority is on the safety and well-being of our employees and clients. We have always taken great pride in our clean and well-run stores, and in addition to increased frequency of cleaning for all our stores, Vibe has a dedicated team member working full time cleaning all frequently touched surfaces. We are also:

Providing complimentary delivery service in Sacramento for those 65 years of age and older and those with a pre-existing medical condition;

Limiting the number of clients and staff permitted inside our stores at any given time and encouraging clients to maximize their distance between our staff and other clients to reduce transmission dynamics and potential communicability;

Encouraging clients to complete their purchases online using our website, ensuring online orders are accurate and available for immediate pick-up; and

Obtained local and State approvals to provide compliant touchless pickup options at all locations.

Vibe continues to work closely with international and State public health authorities to monitor the situation regarding the Coronavirus. We will continue to follow the guidance of local and international health authorities to make informed decisions and provide our clients and staff with information as we continue to learn and improve our processes.

Everyone has a vital role during the management of this outbreak. We are confident that together we will overcome this challenge soon by taking the necessary protective measures and working collectively as a unified community. As this issue continues to evolve, we remain committed to supporting our clients and valued team.

For more information on our touchless delivery and curbside pick-up option, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com .

About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.



Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery and on-line sales. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth

