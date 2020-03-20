Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The building construction industry in France is expected to record a CAGR of 3.8% to reach EUR 193 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.
Driven by the rising residential permits, and low housing loan interest rate, the residential sector is further expected to boost the construction industry in the country. To build 110,000 housing units in the country annually, the France government agreed to join hands with the housing developers in 2019.
At the same time, the government will also focus on renovating 125,000 houses over the period 2020-2022. To develop new and affordable housing throughout the country, the government plans to invest over US$4 billion over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in France, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in France.
KPIs covered include the following:
France Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
France Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
France Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
France Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
France Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:
Cities Covered
Reason to Buy
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sid7qk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: