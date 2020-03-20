New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3-Dimensional (3D) Metrology Scanners Market, Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876969/?utm_source=GNW





Manufacturers are constantly looking to improve the quality of products being produced and reduce wastage as digitalization of industries witness gradual growth.Furthermore, companies have also started to leverage on technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, cloud computing and data analytics.



Trends such as Industry 4.0 and process automation are expected to drive the demand for 3D metrology scanners across different applications. The market has been segmented by product type, product positioning, and regional and vertical markets. The study covers the market share analysis of top competitors. It also mentions growth opportunities and visionary scenarios that offer future growth opportunities and showcase future trends in this market. The revenue of the global 3D metrology scanners market is estimated to reach approximately $1401.1 million by 2024. Market participants have been busy with mergers and acquisitions, as competition is intense and companies are looking for opportunities to enhance their share. Ranging from the broad impacts of Industry 4.0 and mass customization, to the demand for in-line and portable optical metrology, the study discusses various trends that are impacting the 3D metrology scanners market and their business impact on enterprises, service providers, and small and the medium businesses.

