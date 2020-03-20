SATO Corporation, Press release 20 March 2020 at 1:10 pm

SATO Corporation’s Annual General Meeting summoned, on 1 April 2020, has been cancelled due to the pending coronavirus status. The Government of Finland has decided on restrictions, which include the number of people in events and travelling embargo.

SATO Corporation´s Board of Directors will make the decision to summon the meeting at a later stage. SATO wants to ensure that participating in the meeting is safe both for its shareholders and SATO’s employees.

For more information please contact:

SATO Corporation, Katri Innanen, VP, General Counsel, tel. +358 400 678 898

www.sato.fi



DISTRIBUTION



Main media, www.sato.fi



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.