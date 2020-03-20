Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Home Rental Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global online home rental services market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 14.24 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The report on the global online home rental services market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the demand for rented homes. In addition, reduction in housing space due to an increase in the urban population density is anticipated to boost the growth of the global online home rental services market 2020-2024 as well.



Key Trends for global online home rental services market 2020-2024 growth



This study identifies reduction in housing space due to an increase in the urban population density as the prime reasons driving the global online home rental services market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global online home rental services Market 2020-2024.



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global online home rental services market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as 9flats.com Pte Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Lodgis SAS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Upad Ltd., Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



