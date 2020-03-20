Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, by Type, by Orthotics Category, by Prosthetics Category, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market size is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



In the future, the orthotist/prosthetist's clinical position will continue to develop with the implementation of new, contemporary care models that concentrate on assisting clients in defining their treatment goals and assessing how effectively those goals have been achieved. Practitioners are required to use high-level communication skills to promote conversations, thereby assisting clients in defining their own treatment goals and informing their decision about orthotic/prosthetic treatments despite an understanding of the likely outcomes.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Johnson and Johnson and Stryker Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Prosthetics and Orthotics Market. Companies such as Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Smith & Nephew PLC, WillowWood Global LLC, Ossur Hf., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Prosthetics and Orthotics Market.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Dec-2019: Ossur collaborated with Alfred Mann Foundation (AMF) of Santa Clarita. Under this collaboration, Ossur is expected to develop and license AMF's implanted myoelectric sensor (IMES) for exploring the potential of mind-controlled prosthetic technologies.

Acquisition and Mergers



Nov-2019: Stryker announced the acquisition of Wright Medical, a medical device company focused on Extremities and Biologics. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its business of shoulder and wrist implants.

Mar-2019: Smith & Nephew completed the acquisition of the Brainlab orthopedic joint reconstruction business. The Joint reconstruction business delivers digital workflow tools to surgeons. Through this acquisition, the former company expanded its portfolio in multi-asset digital surgery and robotic ecosystem.

Sep-2018: Johnson and Johnson took over Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH (EIT), a manufacturer of 3D-printed titanium interbody implants for spinal fusion surgery. The acquisition enabled DePuy Synthes, a Johnson and Johnson Company to enhance its interbody implant portfolio.

May-2018: Otto Bock took over FIH Group Holdings. The acquisition enabled both the companies in creating a broad spectrum of innovative systems in prosthetics as well as an exciting slew of new products.

Jan-2018: Otto Bock completed the acquisition of BeBionic prosthetic products and related business from Steeper, a British med-tech company. The acquisition expanded the company's portfolio of prosthetics.

Sep-2016: Stryker completed the acquisition of Restore Surgical LLC. Restore Surgical doing business as Instratek. Instratek is engaged in staple and hammertoe implants and minimally invasive soft tissue recession instrumentation for ankle, foot, and upper extremity procedures. The acquisition helped in expanding the company's business.

May-2016: Stryker acquired Stanmore Implants, a manufacturer of reconstructive orthopedic devices for oncology patients. The acquisition provided differentiated technologies to the company for providing effective solutions for orthopedic oncology surgeons.

Product Launches and Product Expansions



Sep-2019: Zimmer Biomet launched Stratum Foot Plating System, a plate and screws construct system. This is the next generation of anatomic locking plates that have been designed for optimizing the usability and reduce time.

Feb-2019: Ossur launched a new, next-generation version of revolutionary Proprio Foot microprocessor ankle (MPA). This version of Proprio Foot has been integrated with Artificial intelligence, which enables it to sense and respond to the changes in its user's walking style and terrain.

Oct-2018: Otto Bock launched Quickchange System, a two-part adapter that enables the lower limb amputees to change their feet faster than they can change their shoes.

Mar-2018: Smith & Nephew unveiled JOURNEY II XR total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in the United States and Japan. JOURNEY II XR provides greater patient satisfaction with long-term survivorship and reproducible principles.

Mar-2018: Stryker launched Trident II Acetabular System, featuring Trident II Tritanium. Trident II Tritanium integrates the reproducibility of Stryker's proprietary AMagine additive manufactured Tritanium In-Growth Technology and SOMA-verification process with the precision of Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery that helps the surgeons in delivering a more predictable surgical experience.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Orthotics Market, by Category

1.4.3 Global Prosthetics Market, by Category

1.4.4 Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Acquisition and Mergers: 2019-Nov - 2016-Jan) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Moves: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2019-Sep - 2015-Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market by Type

4.1 Global Orthotics Market by Region

4.1.1 Global Orthotics Market by Category

4.1.1.1 Global Upper limb Market by Region

4.1.1.2 Global Lower limb Market by Region

4.1.1.3 Global Spinal Market by Region

4.2 Global Prosthetics Market by Region

4.2.1 Global Prosthetics Market by Category

4.2.1.1 Global Upper extremity Market by Region

4.2.1.2 Global Lower extremity Market by Region

4.2.1.3 Global Liners Market by Region

4.2.1.4 Global Sockets Market by Region

4.2.1.5 Global Modular components Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market by Region

5.1 North America Prosthetics and Orthotics Market

5.2 Europe Prosthetics and Orthotics Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Prosthetics and Orthotics Market

5.4 LAMEA Prosthetics and Orthotics Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Ossur Hf.

6.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

6.3 Blatchford Limited

6.4 Fillauer LLC (Fillauer Companies, Inc.)

6.5 Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH (Otto Bock Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

6.6 WillowWood Global LLC

6.7 Ultraflex Systems, Inc.

6.8 Johnson and Johnson

6.9 Stryker Corporation

6.10 Smith & Nephew PLC



