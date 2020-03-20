Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, by Type, by Orthotics Category, by Prosthetics Category, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market size is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
In the future, the orthotist/prosthetist's clinical position will continue to develop with the implementation of new, contemporary care models that concentrate on assisting clients in defining their treatment goals and assessing how effectively those goals have been achieved. Practitioners are required to use high-level communication skills to promote conversations, thereby assisting clients in defining their own treatment goals and informing their decision about orthotic/prosthetic treatments despite an understanding of the likely outcomes.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Johnson and Johnson and Stryker Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Prosthetics and Orthotics Market. Companies such as Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Smith & Nephew PLC, WillowWood Global LLC, Ossur Hf., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Prosthetics and Orthotics Market.
Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
Acquisition and Mergers
Product Launches and Product Expansions
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, by Type
1.4.2 Global Orthotics Market, by Category
1.4.3 Global Prosthetics Market, by Category
1.4.4 Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Acquisition and Mergers: 2019-Nov - 2016-Jan) Leading Players
3.3.3 Key Strategic Moves: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2019-Sep - 2015-Mar) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market by Type
4.1 Global Orthotics Market by Region
4.1.1 Global Orthotics Market by Category
4.1.1.1 Global Upper limb Market by Region
4.1.1.2 Global Lower limb Market by Region
4.1.1.3 Global Spinal Market by Region
4.2 Global Prosthetics Market by Region
4.2.1 Global Prosthetics Market by Category
4.2.1.1 Global Upper extremity Market by Region
4.2.1.2 Global Lower extremity Market by Region
4.2.1.3 Global Liners Market by Region
4.2.1.4 Global Sockets Market by Region
4.2.1.5 Global Modular components Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market by Region
5.1 North America Prosthetics and Orthotics Market
5.2 Europe Prosthetics and Orthotics Market
5.3 Asia-Pacific Prosthetics and Orthotics Market
5.4 LAMEA Prosthetics and Orthotics Market
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
6.1 Ossur Hf.
6.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
6.3 Blatchford Limited
6.4 Fillauer LLC (Fillauer Companies, Inc.)
6.5 Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH (Otto Bock Holding GmbH & Co. KG)
6.6 WillowWood Global LLC
6.7 Ultraflex Systems, Inc.
6.8 Johnson and Johnson
6.9 Stryker Corporation
6.10 Smith & Nephew PLC
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
