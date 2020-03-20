Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contrast Media Market, by Product Type, by Application, by Modality, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Contrast Media Market size is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 3.52% CAGR during the forecast period.
The contrast media market is still in the growing phase but will evolve significantly in the years to come. The factors attributing to market growth include an increase in image-guided surgical procedures, improvements in medical technology, an increase in diagnostic imaging, and an increase in cancer and cardiac disorder rates.
Various factors such as the rise in acceptability for contrast agents and the increasing number of diagnostic centers that have expanded diagnostic imaging services contribute to the growth of the market. Several advanced methods, such as the technologies used in MRI imaging is a gas microbubble, are likely to boost the market growth. Factors including growing investments in the contrast media market and the changes in the radiopharmaceuticals and healthcare sector are fueling the market growth.
In several radiology procedures, the iodinated and gadolinium-based contrast media are used frequently. These agents are often crucial to providing an accurate diagnosis and are almost always effective and safe when properly administered. Reactions to contrast media, nevertheless, do occur and may be life-threatening. Hence, understanding how reactions to contrast agents manifest and how to handle them promptly are important for the faculty and personnel.
Gadolinium contrast media (sometimes referred to as an MRI contrast media, chemicals, or 'dyes') are chemical compounds used in MRI scans. When the gadolinium contrast medium is inserted into the body, it strengthens and boosts the accuracy of the MRI pictures (or images). It helps the radiologist (a specialist doctor qualified to examine the images and send the doctor or physician a written report) to report more precisely on how the body works and whether there is any illness or abnormality present.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Bayer AG and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited are some of the forerunners in the Contrast Media Market. Companies such as General Electric (GE) Co., The Guerbet Group, Bracco S.p.A., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Lantheus Holdings, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Contrast Media Market.
