The North American spray foam insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the North American spray foam insulation market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and others. The major drivers for this market are increasing building and construction activities, stringent government regulations towards energy efficiency, and increasing demand for green building insulation.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes growing demand for green buildings which focus on energy conservation and sustainable building practices.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the North American spray foam insulation market by application, product type, end use, and countries.



Some of the North American spray foam insulation companies profiled in this report include BASF, FFL Partners, Carlisle Companies, and Huntsman Corporation.



It is forecast that wall insulation will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to its better acoustic and moisture resistant properties of spray foam insulation.



Within this market, spray foam for residential construction will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing use of green technologies that are incorporated into residential constructions to reduce energy consumption.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: North American spray foam insulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, product type, and end use.

Segmentation analysis: North American spray foam insulation market size by various segments, such as application, product type, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Country analysis: North American spray foam insulation market breakdown by United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, product type, and end use for North American spray foam insulation market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for North American spray foam insulation market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the North American spray foam insulation market by application (wall insulation, roof insulation, concrete rehabilitation, and others), product type (closed cell and open cell), end use (residential, commercial, and others ), and countries (United States, Canada, and Mexico)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which countries will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2024

3.1: North American Spray Foam Insulation Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.1.1: Market by Application: Wall Insulation, Roof Insulation, Concrete Rehabilitation, and Others

3.1.2: Market by Product Type: Closed Cell and Open Cell

3.1.3: Market by End Use: Residential, Commercial, and Others

3.2: United States Spray Foam Insulation Market

3.3: Canadian Spray Foam Insulation Market

3.4: Mexican Spray Foam Insulation Market



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Competing Materials

4.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis by Application

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities Analysis by Product Type

5.1.3: Growth Opportunities Analysis by End Use

5.2: Emerging Trends in the North American Spray Foam Insulation market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the North American Spray Foam Insulation market

5.3.3: Merger and Acquisition



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: BASF

6.2: FFL Partners LLC

6.3: Carlisle Companies Inc.

6.4: Huntsman Corporation



