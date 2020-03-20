Advanced Biofuel Company Helping Meet Sanitizer Demand Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

CUPERTINO, CA, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today its 65 million gallon per year ethanol plant near Modesto, California has begun shipments of 200 proof alcohol for use in the production of hand sanitizer.

In response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) created exemptions allowing certain alcohol fuel permit holders to sell ethanol (alcohol) for use in the production of hand sanitizers. With this federal government waiver, Aemetis is now supplying hand sanitizer producers with alcohol to address the significant shortage created by the worldwide spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).



“Aemetis is moving quickly to help address the significant demand for hand sanitizer products in light of the COVID-19 pandemic during this time of national emergency,” said Andy Foster, President of Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes, Inc. “As the WHO and CDC strongly recommend the use of hand sanitizer products to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, Aemetis is utilizing our ethanol production capability to address the current shortage of hand sanitizer by increasing the supply of high-proof alcohol used in the manufacturing of sanitizer products,” said Foster.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined pharma-grade glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis operates a research and development laboratory, and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com .

