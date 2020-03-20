SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 MARCH 2020 1.30 P.M.



SCANFIL PLC’S ANNUAL REPORT, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED



Scanfil plc’s Annual Report 2019 that includes the Board of Directors’ report, Financial Statement, Auditor’s Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2019 have been published attached to this stock exchange release and at Scanfil plc’s website www.scanfil.com under Investors–section in both Finnish and English.



The Annual Report has been published only in electronic format. A pdf version is available for downloading at the address above.





SCANFIL PLC





Petteri Jokitalo

CEO

Additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

Tel +358 8 4882 111





Distribution NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki

Major Media

www.scanfil.com

Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 11 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. The total number of employees is about 3,500.

Attachment