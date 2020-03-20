Series RIKB 21 0805
Settlement Date  03/25/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  1,500 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  101.940  /  2.040 
Total Number of Bids Received  36 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  7,892 
Total Number of Successful Bids  6 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  4 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  101.940  /  2.040 
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  102.000  /  1.990 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  101.950  /  2.030 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  101.966  /  2.020 
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  102.000  /  1.990 
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  101.800  /  2.140 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  101.886  /  2.080 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  37.58 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  5.26 