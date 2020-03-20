|Series
|RIKB 21 0805
|Settlement Date
|03/25/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,500
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|101.940
|/
|2.040
|Total Number of Bids Received
|36
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|7,892
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|4
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|101.940
|/
|2.040
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|102.000
|/
|1.990
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|101.950
|/
|2.030
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|101.966
|/
|2.020
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|102.000
|/
|1.990
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.800
|/
|2.140
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|101.886
|/
|2.080
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|37.58 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|5.26
