The North America Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



In addition, users can find more benefit from cloud-based ITSM solutions that combine resources for key business processes such as agile development & DevOps, support for cloud services, and business services delivery. Cloud-based ITSM offerings are full-featured solutions.



What makes cloud-based choices distinct from on-site ITSM is that enterprises don't pay for a lot of features that they may not use-billing are usually based on usage. In smaller companies, this is crucial because there is a need to gain access to a full site of features, however, only a few workers will use them till the company grows.



Irrespective of the size of the business, every organization is engaged in the management of IT services in some way. ITSM ensures that incidents, service requests, problems, improvements and IT assets, along with IT services, are handled in a seamless manner. IT help desk management solutions streamline the implementation of ITSM processes by offering out-of-the-box best practice processes and workflows.



Several help desk software comprise of automation, real-time analytics, customizable ITSM processes, and more. This, combined with the right processes, shifts the focus of IT teams from fire fighting to strategic business goals and development.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market, by Component

1.4.2 North America Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market, by Organization Size

1.4.3 North America Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market, by End-user

1.4.4 North America Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2020-Jan - 2015-Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Component

4.1 North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Solutions Market by Country

4.2 North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Solutions Market by Type

4.2.1 North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Operations & Performance Management Market by Country

4.2.2 North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Service Portfolio Management Market by Country

4.2.3 North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Configuration & Change Management Market by Country

4.2.4 North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Reporting & Analytics Market by Country

4.2.5 North America Other Solutions Type Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Country

4.3 North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Services Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Organization Size

5.1 North America Large Enterprises Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Country

5.2 North America Small & Medium Enterprises Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by End User

6.1 North America Telecom & IT Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Country

6.2 North America BFSI Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Country

6.3 North America Manufacturing Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Country

6.4 North America Retail Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Country

6.5 North America Healthcare Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Country

6.6 North America Others Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Country

7.1 US Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market

7.2 Canada Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market

7.3 Mexico Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market

7.4 Rest of North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 IBM Corporation

8.2 Microsoft Corporation

8.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

8.4 Citrix Systems, Inc.

8.5 ServiceNow, Inc.

8.6 BMC Software, Inc. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

8.7 Atlassian Corporation PLC

8.8 Serviceaide, Inc.

8.9 Cherwell Software, LLC

8.10 Freshworks, Inc.



