Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Advisory Services Market Report 2020: Analysis by Service Type, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global security advisory services market accounted for US$ 8.85 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 37.86 Billion by 2027.



North America leads the security advisory services market by region. North America region is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries such as the US and Canada, strong industry base, and high technology adoption.



Due to high level of industry automation and prevalence of digital services among customers, the enterprises in this region are facing a huge risk from cyber-attacks and data breaches. In addition to this, the rising adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence in diverse industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, telecom, manufacturing, and government is further increasing the vulnerability of systems and networks towards cyber-attacks and other security threats.



The presence of fast growing countries, rising technology adoption, increasing number of connected devices, and digital transformation of processes & services are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of security advisory services market in the APAC region. Other developing regions such as MEA and SAM are also projected to grow at a steady pace, owing to the increasing government initiatives to digitalize the economy with adoption of advanced technologies.



The organizations in the North America region are investing heavily for the security of their networks. Also, they are providing training to their employees to manage the digital workplace safely. The major reason for huge investment in the cyber security is the widespread cybercrime not only in IT, telecom, and BFSI, but also among small, medium and large enterprises. Further, rising cybersecurity breaches in North America creates an opportunity for security advisory service providers to introduce their services to the organizations to handle security challenges.



Due to the lack of cybersecurity knowledge, security experts are unable to handle the huge volume of daily insights, which leaves companies exposed to security threats. The security advisory services help the Security Operations Center to deliver actionable feedback to the security analysts, which intern enables an analyst to focus on crucial elements of the investigation with utmost efficiency. As cybercrime is becoming more organized, it is imperative to adopt efficient security advisory services, which help mitigate security risk and threats. Thus, need for maintenance of crucial data and increasing frequency of cyber-attacks are the factors driving the growth of the security advisory services market.



The well-established market players operating in the security advisory services market Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, KPMG International Cooperative, and DXC Technology Company, Verizon, Cisco, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, eSentire, Inc., and Dimension Data among others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global security advisory services market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global security advisory services market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Security Advisory services Market - By Service Type

1.3.2 Global Security Advisory Services Market - By Enterprise Size

1.3.3 Global Security Advisory Services Market - By Industry Vertical

1.3.4 Global Security Advisory Services Market - By Geography



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Coverage

2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Primary Research



3. Key Takeaways



4. Security Advisory Services Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing frequency and complexity of cyber-attacks to drive the demand

4.1.2 Digital transformation among businesses to boost the growth of security advisory services

4.1.3 Stringent cyber security regulations and compliances

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of awareness about advanced security threats and shortage of cyber security experts

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing importance of information security among small and medium-sized enterprises

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions & services will drive the future demand

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Security Advisory Services Market Landscape

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 PEST Analysis

5.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

5.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

5.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

5.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

5.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. Security Advisory Services Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Security Advisory Services Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Security Advisory Services Market Analysis - By Service Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Security Advisory Services Market Breakdown, By Service Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 CISO Advisory and Support

7.4 Compliance Management

7.5 Incident Response

7.6 Penetration Testing

7.7 Security Risk Management

7.8 Vulnerability Management

7.9 Security Program Management



8. Security Advisory Services Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Security Advisory Services Market Breakdown, By Enterprise Size, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.4 SMEs



9. Security Advisory Services Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Security Advisory Services Market Breakdown, By Industry Vertical, 2018 & 2027

9.3 BFSI

9.4 Government & Public Sector

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 IT & Telecom

9.7 Energy & Power

9.8 Healthcare

9.9 Others



10. Global Security Advisory Services Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Security Advisory Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.3 Europe Security Advisory Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.4 APAC Security Advisory Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.5 MEA Security Advisory Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.6 SAM Security Advisory Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027



11. Security Advisory Services Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.2 PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PWC)

12.3 DXC Technology Company

12.4 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

12.5 Verizon

12.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

12.7 KPMG International Cooperative

12.8 Ernst & Young Ltd.

12.9 eSentire, Inc.

12.10 Dimension Data Holdings PLC (NTT Group)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckxcsm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900