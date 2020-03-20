Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart City Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart city market is poised to grow by USD 2,118.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.



The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The market is driven by increase in IT consolidation and modernization. In addition, enhanced global broadband connectivity is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart city market as well.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Smart governance and education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

