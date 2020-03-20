Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart City Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart city market is poised to grow by USD 2,118.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.
The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by increase in IT consolidation and modernization. In addition, enhanced global broadband connectivity is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart city market as well.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
