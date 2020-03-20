Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 20 March 2020 at 13:45 EET

Sanoma announces further precautionary measures for AGM on 25 March 2020; required majority supports all proposals made to the AGM

Sanoma Corporation holds its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 25 March 2020 at 14 EET in compliance with all regulatory rules and restrictions imposed by the Finnish authorities. The registration period for the meeting has closed. Based on the proxies and voting instructions received the majority required under the Companies Act supports each of the proposals made to the AGM in the notice to the meeting.

To ensure compliance with the restrictions imposed by Finnish authorities, the number of participants allowed to attend the AGM will be limited so as to secure no more than 10 persons in the same room at the same time. Shareholders are asked to comply with regulatory guidelines and recommendations for their own part. The aim of the precautionary measures is to achieve resolutions from the AGM, and ensure payment of proposed dividend in original schedule.

We strongly recommend the shareholders to consider not to participate in person and instead use and observe the procedures outlined below.

All shareholders are strongly encouraged to follow the AGM through a live webcast and exercise their voting rights by proxy representation (detailed instructions below).

At the event, no coffee or refreshments will be served and no product giveaways will be shared

The meeting and all presentations, including the CEO’s review, are kept short and in line with minimal requirements

The participation of members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management Team is limited to the minimum

The proposed new, foreign members of the Board will be presented via pre-recorded video

Instructions to follow the live webcast

Shareholder, who is registered on the record date of the meeting, 13 March 2020, in the company’s shareholders’ register can follow the AGM through a live webcast. Registration to the webcast can be done at https://sanoma.com/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/ and is open until the end of the meeting.

Instructions to use a proxy

In order to secure the use of their voting right, shareholders are strongly encouraged to use the proxy representation procedure, authorising the Chief Legal Officer of Sanoma Corporation or order to represent and vote for the shareholder. Proxy forms with instructions are available at https://sanoma.com/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/. Forms and instructions are also available at Sanomatalo reception (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki). Proxy documents should be delivered by email as a PDF file to grouplegalaffairs@sanoma.com or by regular mail to Sanoma Corporation, AGM, P.O. Box 60, 00089 Sanoma, Finland on 24 March 2020 at 16 EET at the latest (note prolonged due date). Proxies can also be returned to the Sanomatalo reception by the said date and time.

Opportunity to ask questions

Shareholders can ask questions related to agenda points of the AGM before Tuesday 24 March 2020 at 16:00 EET in the following ways:

By sending a question through the webcast service beforehand

By using a form for questions available at https://sanoma.com/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/ and returning it to the company by email or regular mail

and returning it to the company by email or regular mail By using a paper form for questions available at Sanomatalo reception.

Sanoma monitors the development of the coronavirus daily, follows the recommendations and decisions by Finnish authorities and will update the measures described above if needed.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.