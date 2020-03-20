Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Hidradenitis Suppurativa market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Study Period: 2017-2030



Epidemiology

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current Hidradenitis Suppurativa patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Hidradenitis Suppurativa epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent Patient Population, Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population, Stage-Specific (Severity-specific) Prevalent Population, and Treated Prevalent Cases of HS] scenario of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The total diagnosed incident cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) patients were found to be more in females than in males in 7MM during the study period i.e. 2017-2030.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa report encloses the detailed analysis of Hidradenitis Suppurativa marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Hidradenitis Suppurativa clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Humira: AbbVie



Humira (Adalimumab) is a recombinant human IgG1 monoclonal antibody specific for human tumor necrosis factor (TNF). This drug was created using phage display technology resulting in an antibody with human-derived heavy and light chain variable regions and human IgG1:k constant regions. It is produced by recombinant DNA technology in a mammalian cell expression system and is purified by a process that includes specific viral inactivation and removal steps.



Emerging Drugs



IFX-1: InflaRx



IFX-1 is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-complement factor C5a antibody, being developed by InflaRx for the treatment of patients with HS. It completely blocks biological activity and demonstrates high selectivity towards its target, C5a, in human blood. Thus, IFX-1 leaves the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact as an important defense mechanism, which is not the case for molecules blocking the cleavage of C5.



Cosentyx (Secukinumab): Novartis Pharmaceuticals



Cosentyx (Secukinumab) is an IL-17A monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to IL-17A and inhibits Interleukin-17A, and IL-17 promotes neutrophil activities and is marketed by Novartis. These cytokines act on many different cell types and provide defense against different extracellular pathogens causing fungal or bacterial infections.



INCB054707: Incyte Corporation



INCB054707 is a selective JAK1 inhibitor, being developed by Incyte Corporation for the treatment of patients with Moderate-to-severe HS. This therapeutic molecule is administered by an oral route of administration. Currently, the company is investigating this molecule in the Phase II stage of development for HS.



Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma S.P.R.L



Bimekizumab is the first humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that potently and selectively neutralizes both IL-17A and IL-17F, two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes. IL-17A and IL-17F are the most closely related members of the IL-17 family of cytokines.



Bermekimab (MABp1): Janssen Pharmaceutical



MABp1 is a recombinant human IgG1 monoclonal antibody specific for human interleukin-1, initially being developed by XBiotech for the treatment of patients with HS. Last year Jannsen pharmaceutical acquired rights for this product. It is the only antibody targeting IL-1a currently in clinical development and has the potential for superior efficacy and safety compared to the current standard of care.



Market Outlook



The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030. The therapeutic market of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in seven major markets is expected to generate USD 798 million in 2017 and will increase in the study period 2017-2030.

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Hidradenitis Suppurativa market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and Size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Hidradenitis Suppurativa key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In report the publisher takes reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the Size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Hidradenitis Suppurativa R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Celgene

ChemoCentryx

Incyte Corporation

InflaRx

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

UCB Biopharma S.P.R.L.

