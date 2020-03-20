CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”) is pleased to announce the dissolution of the current joint venture with Chief Medical Supplies (“Chief”). Voyageur and Chief have worked together to create a new working relationship that is more beneficial to both parties. Voyageur will move the projects forward using manufacturing agreements in place of the joint venture structure.



Manufacturing agreements will allow Voyageur to expand its manufacturing base to other parts of the world and will allow full control of revenue and all aspects of the business. This strategy will lead to Voyageur owning and operating all aspects of the business. Voyageur’s new management continues to restructure the company to allow for maximum profitability going forward.

Brent Willis, CEO of Voyageur stated that, “dissolving the JV company has no effect on our capability to manufacture, as Chief is fully on board to continue as our manufacturing partner. What this does for Voyageur, is it allows the company to have greater flexibility to expand our business and grow in other parts of the world - our target customers for Voyageur’s barium & iodine products are not only North America based but international. Voyageur now has the ability find the most competitive manufacturing jurisdiction worldwide. Because of our stated from the earth to the bottle business model, this full integration strategy allows us freedom to find the lowest cost manufacturing here and abroad to maximise our profitability, in every operational jurisdiction.”

About Voyageur

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of barite and iodine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. The near-term focus is developing barium, iodine radio-contrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products.

Voyageur’s goal is to generate the initial positive cash flow from operations using third party GMP pharmaceutical manufacturers. Voyageur has plans to build all the required infrastructure to become 100% self sufficient on all manufacturing.

Voyageur owns a 100% interest in three barium sulfate (barite) projects including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace, including interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project located in Utah, USA.

Voyageur is moving forward with its business plan of becoming the only fully integrated company in the radio-contrast medical field, by controlling all input costs under the motto of:

"From the Earth to the Bottle"

