The Global Tumor Ablation Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



The ongoing technological advancements have made tumor ablation treatment a safe and painless one especially due to impressive results during and after the procedure. With increasing awareness in the healthcare industry around the world, cancer ablation is becoming increasingly popular for different types of cancer as one of the most favored cancer therapy methods. Hospitals and healthcare centers are recognizing the immense potential of cancer ablation therapy, thereby supporting their patients with the facility that is expected to further assist in facilitating the therapeutic.



As the trend towards decreased invasiveness of medical procedures persists, image-guided percutaneous ablation has started supplanting surgery for local control of small tumors in the liver, kidney, and lung. New ablation techniques and refinement of existing technologies will make it possible to treat larger and more complex tumors in these and other organs. At the same time, advances in intra-procedural imaging aim to boost treatment quality and complications. Advancements in intraprocedural imaging have enhanced treatment preparation and provided a more accurate assessment of the ablation zone during treatment. As these techniques mature, the reason for percutaneous ablation continues to expand and ablation appears to be gradually supplanting for local tumor therapy.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Medtronic PLC and Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) are some of the forerunners in the Tumor Ablation Market. Companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., HealthTronics, Inc., Misonix, Inc., and EDAP TMS S.A. are some of the key innovators in Tumor Ablation Market.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Dec-2019: Misonix signed distribution agreement with CryoLife, a leading vascular and cardiac surgery company. The agreement provides Misonix with the US exclusive commercialization rights for CryoLife's NeoPatch product for the treatment of a broad range of indications outside vascular and cardiac surgery.

Oct-2017: EDAP TMS signed an agreement with Theraclion, a French HIFU company. Under the agreement, the former company distributes Echopulse system in France with the help of the latter company. Echopulse uses EDAP's proprietary HIFU technology for addressing the breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules.

Product Launches



Aug-2018: J&J released NEUWAVE, a microwave ablation system. This is the first minimally invasive device that puts electrodes into cancer cells and increases the temperature around them for burning off the cancer cells.

Apr-2017: Medtronic Canada, a subsidiary of Medtronic PLC launched OsteoCool RF Ablation System in Canada. This is the only cooled radiofrequency (RF) ablation technology, which provides simultaneous and dual-probe capabilities. This provides a minimally-invasive option for the treatment of painful bone metastases.

Acquisitions & Mergers



Oct-2019: AngioDynamics announced the acquisition of Eximo Medical, Ltd., a medical device company. The Vascular Interventions and Therapies (VIT) product portfolio of AngioDynamics has been expanded through the addition of proprietary laser technology.

Jun-2019: Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of Vertiflex, Inc., a producer of spinal spacer implants. The acquisition expanded its portfolio of interventional pain therapies.

Apr-2019: J&J completed the acquisition of Auris Health, Inc., a surgical robotics company. The acquisition provided a lung cancer diagnostic and treatment tool to the former company. Through this acquisition, the company has been able to expand its health portfolio.

Jan-2019: Medtronic announced an agreement to acquire Epix Therapeutics, a company engaged in the manufacturing of catheter-based system for the treatment of patients with AFIB. The acquisition is expected to expand the company's cardiac ablation portfolio.

Sep-2018: AngioDynamics acquired RadiaDyne, a medical diagnostic and device company. The company has expanded its oncology business through the addition of RadiaDyne's early-stage, proprietary OARtrac real-time radiation dose monitoring platform, and other market-leading oncology solutions.

Jul-2018: Boston Scientific signed an agreement to acquire Cryterion Medical. The acquisition is expected to enable the former company in providing cryothermal as well as radiofrequency (RF) single-shot, balloon-based ablation therapies.

Mar-2018: Boston Scientific acquired EMcision Ltd., a company engaged in developing and commercializing proprietary medical devices. The acquisition helped the company in improving the quality of life of cancer patients on a much larger scale.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1dofb

