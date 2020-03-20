Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tumor Ablation Market Report 2020: Analysis by Treatment, Technology, Application and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tumor Ablation Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The ongoing technological advancements have made tumor ablation treatment a safe and painless one especially due to impressive results during and after the procedure. With increasing awareness in the healthcare industry around the world, cancer ablation is becoming increasingly popular for different types of cancer as one of the most favored cancer therapy methods. Hospitals and healthcare centers are recognizing the immense potential of cancer ablation therapy, thereby supporting their patients with the facility that is expected to further assist in facilitating the therapeutic.
As the trend towards decreased invasiveness of medical procedures persists, image-guided percutaneous ablation has started supplanting surgery for local control of small tumors in the liver, kidney, and lung. New ablation techniques and refinement of existing technologies will make it possible to treat larger and more complex tumors in these and other organs. At the same time, advances in intra-procedural imaging aim to boost treatment quality and complications. Advancements in intraprocedural imaging have enhanced treatment preparation and provided a more accurate assessment of the ablation zone during treatment. As these techniques mature, the reason for percutaneous ablation continues to expand and ablation appears to be gradually supplanting for local tumor therapy.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Medtronic PLC and Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) are some of the forerunners in the Tumor Ablation Market. Companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., HealthTronics, Inc., Misonix, Inc., and EDAP TMS S.A. are some of the key innovators in Tumor Ablation Market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Treatment
1.4.2 Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Technology
1.4.3 Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Application
1.4.4 Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Acquisition and Mergers: 2019-Oct - 2016-Jan) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Tumor Ablation Market by Treatment
4.1 Global Surgical Ablation Market by Region
4.2 Global Laparoscopic Ablation Market by Region
4.3 Global Percutaneous Ablation Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Tumor Ablation Market by Technology
5.1 Global Radiofrequency Ablation Market by Region
5.2 Global Microwave Ablation Market by Region
5.3 Global Cryoablation Market by Region
5.4 Global Irreversible Electroporation Market by Region
5.5 Global Other Technology Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Tumor Ablation Market by Application
6.1 Global Liver Cancer Market by Region
6.2 Global Breast Cancer Market by Region
6.3 Global Lung Cancer Market by Region
6.4 Global Kidney Cancer Market by Region
6.5 Global Prostate Cancer Market by Region
6.6 Global Other Cancer Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Tumor Ablation Market by Region
7.1 North America Tumor Ablation Market
7.2 Europe Tumor Ablation Market
7.3 Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Market
7.4 LAMEA Tumor Ablation Market
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Medtronic PLC
8.2 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)
8.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
8.4 Misonix, Inc.
8.5 EDAP TMS S.A.
8.6 Theraclion S.A.
8.7 AngioDynamics, Inc.
8.8 Mermaid Medical A/S
8.9 HealthTronics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC)
8.10 SonaCare Medical, LLC
