These technologies are significantly impacting smart homes, LED lighting, building automation and building energy management markets.



The analyst see an increased level of awareness among building managers and customers on the value creation from these technologies.Industry participants in traditional markets such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), fire and safety and facility management (FM), are integrating digital offerings to provide technology-enabled solutions that play a vital role in the seamless integration with existing systems and delivering building performance optimisation.



The H&B industry will continue to evolve with the penetration of advanced technologies delivering energy and cost benefits and, above all, value-based outcomes. The industry is expected to reach a size of $1,341.24 billion in 2020, with market expansion driven by high growth in segments such as smart homes, LED lighting, BEMS, HEMS and residential energy storage. The H&B industry is a combination of traditional and high-growth markets with huge opportunities for both leading and emerging participants. Leading building technologies’ participants are swiftly changing their value proposition towards improving the energy efficiency and sustainability of buildings as well as occupants’ comfort by integrating digital offerings in their existing solution and through mergers and acquisitions. Emerging companies are innovating at a faster pace by incorporating some of the cutting-edge technologies in their product offerings, which sometimes outsmarts the product offerings of incumbents. Therefore, it is necessary for industry participants, investors and other stakeholders to know about the homes & buildings ecosystem, key growth opportunities in different segments of the industry, target regions, technologies transforming the industry and the companies to watch to stay ahead in the competition. This outlook will help participants understand the dynamics of the industry in 2020 with a focus on key market developments and predictions.Market predictions, trends and growth opportunities have been analysed for the study period from 2019 to 2020, with the base year as 2019. The study classifies the H&B industry under 6 key segments: 1) Lighting – LED lighting, lighting controls, smart street lighting, smart lamp poles, emergency lighting; 2) Energy Management – Residential energy storage, HVAC, refrigeration solutions, and low-voltage power distribution; 3) Automation – Building automation and BEMS; 4) Facility management; 5) Fire safety & security and 6) Smart homes.It also assesses and discusses companies that performed well in 2019 and lists companies that are worth looking out for in 2020 based on their growth and innovation aspects. The companies considered for the assessment include Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Carrier, Osram, Signify, Acuity Brands, Daikin, Google, Amazon, EcoEnergy Insights, Foghorn, 75F, Xiaomi, Baidu, Uplight, BrainboxAI and Spacti.

