This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted CHE symptoms market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The The report also covers current Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Study Period: 2017-2030



Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Diagnosis and Treatment



The classification of HE has been contentious since the different subgroups are classified according to etiology as well as morphology. Consensus on classification is important in order to obtain a mutual understanding of sub-diagnoses. A universally accepted classification system to differentiate the subtypes with dedicated epidemiological studies is the current unmet need.



Multiple diagnostic procedures may be needed in each individual case. The important investigations include standard patch testing, skin prick tests, microbial tests, cutaneous biopsies, total and differential leucocyte count evidencing eosinophilia, serum IgE level, skin biopsy, potassium hydroxide preparation, fungal and bacterial cultures, Gram staining, radioallergosorbent test (RAST), and in vitro lymphocyte stimulation test.



Due to the high incidence and prevalence of this pathology, it has enormous socioeconomic consequences and a massive impact on patients' quality of life. The increasingly complex and industrialized environment of the 21st century has made it all the more important to find the exact etiology of the disease and to use appropriate preventive and treatment measures.



Chronic hand eczema may require a stage-wise treatment approach starting with avoiding allergens to the frequent use of barrier creams, combining with topical, physical (UV light) and systemic options. Since the spectrum of CHE severity varies widely, individual therapy should be based on an objective and subjective assessment. Even though, Steroids are standard therapy, about half of patients fail to respond to treatment and become chronic. Treatment options for CHE patients are ample, but their efficacy is limited



Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Epidemiology



The CHE symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The total prevalent cases of Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) in the 7MM was found to be 4,229,215 in 2017. The prevalence of Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) in the 7MM is expected to increase during the study period of 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenarios of Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030. The epidemiology has segmented into Total Prevalent cases of Chronic Hand Eczema, Gender-Specific cases of Chronic Hand Eczema, Diagnosed Cases of Chronic Hand Eczema, and Age-Specific cases of Chronic Hand Eczema, Severity Specific Cases of Chronic Hand Eczema and Subgroup Specific Cases of Chronic Hand Eczema.



As per the National Eczema Association, Hand Eczema/Hand Dermatitis is a very common condition affecting up to 10% of the population. Chronic Hand Eczema is estimated to occur in 5-7% of patients with Hand Eczema. Among these, Severe chronic HE has a major adverse impact on economic and social functions.



Country-Wise Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) report encloses the detailed analysis of CHE marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Marketed Drugs



Toctino: Alitretinoin



It acts as a pan-agonist of retinoid receptors which was developed by Basilea Pharmaceutica and has been specifically developed for severe CHE. It is only available in the EU, Canada and other regions for the treatment of severe chronic hand eczema (CHE), refractory to treatment with a potent topical corticosteroid. The product is widely accepted and included in the NICE guidelines to treat the CHE. However, there is no approved systemic therapy available in the US and Japan for the treatment of corticosteroid resistant CHE.



Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Emerging Drugs



To counter the current unmet needs, the market is hoping to provide better treatment options for CHE. With the continuous efforts in research and development, few companies are developing therapies such as LEO Pharma, Asana Biosciences, Afecta Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi, NUVO research, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Post 2023 the market is expected to witness rapid growth due to the expected launch of emerging therapies, with a novel class of drugs such as Delgocitinib (LEO Pharma/ Japan Tobacco), ASN002 (Asana Biosciences), Dupilumab (Regeneron/Sanofi). These drugs are targeting most of the refractory pool of the CHE.



Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Market Outlook



The Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



The onset of chronic illness has been described as a biographical disruption, where individuals actively attempt to adapt to the required treatment regimen. Medication adherence is considered low within dermatology. On the other hand, chronic hand eczema requires both medication adherence as well as preventive measures. Adequate treatment and subsequent prevention of relapses by identifying the aggravating factor with health education and support have consideration in the treatment.



The most prescribed treatments are emollients/moisturizers and topical corticosteroids. Although hand eczema is complex, simple solutions are offered; the simplicity of using emollients as preventive measures, apparently contradicted the complexity. These are used widely as the first-line interventions to treat the mild to moderate HE condition in order to prevent chronic conversion.



Topical corticosteroids are a first-line therapy and the mainstay of treatment for hand eczema. However, potent systemic corticosteroids can lead to long-term systemic complications, thus the usage would optimally be decreased to allow for steroid-free days to decrease the risk of developing side effects.



Topical calcineurin inhibitors (TCI) such as tacrolimus and pimecrolimus are useful to treat the remission of eczema in a combination of topical corticosteroids can be used for longer periods. Secondary infection often treated with systemic antibiotics; agents with anti-inflammatory action are especially useful.



Long-term chronic severe cases of hand eczema can be very difficult to treat successfully. The off-license use of systemic treatments is indicated in the CHE, the one that persists despite 8 weeks of topical treatment and good adherence. A range of immunosuppressants, including cyclosporine, azathioprine, and methotrexate, have been used off-label for severe eczema, even though there is a relative lack of evidence of effectiveness. The severe chronic hand eczema market is filled with the prescription of these depending on the severity and presentation.



The disparities between the use of treatments as prescribed, severity, satisfaction and severe impact on the quality of life need a closer look in market-defining. Among these prescribed treatments, patients are concerned about the side effects or have a negative phobia about treatments. Despite care, 1 in 2 CHE patients' lives with their symptoms every day, in recurring cycles. Patients with severe CHE have had few treatment options if topical corticosteroids have failed to improve their situation. Given the limitations of current treatments and the lack of consensus between prescribers, there is a clear, unmet need, for effective long-term management of severe CHE that is unresponsive to potent topical corticosteroids.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market in 7MM. The market size of CHE in the seven major markets is expected to be USD 728.41 Million in 2017.



The United States Market Outlook



This section provides the total Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market Size and market Size by therapies in the United States.



The United States accounts for the highest market size of CHE in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



The total Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market Size and market Size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.



Alitretinoin is the only drug that has been specifically developed for the indication of CHE and got approval in multiple European countries and is widely accepted and included in the NICE guidelines to treat the CHE. Along with the current treatment, expected launch of the emerging therapies may increase the market share further during the forecast period [2020-2030].



Japan Market Outlook



The total Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market Size and market Size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



Currently, the current market size for the initial stage Chronic Hand Eczema majorly includes Topical corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, phototherapy, and other radiation therapies. For the relapse or recurrent conditions, systemic therapies with short-term oral corticosteroids, immunosuppressants (azathioprine, methotrexate, cyclosporine, mycophenolate mofetil), and Oral retinoids are dominating the market. Toctino (alitretinoin) of the Basilea Pharmaceutica/ Stiefel Laboratories is the only approved systemic therapy available in the multiple European countries for the treatment of corticosteroid-resistant CHE.



The primary unmet need for the CHE treatment market is the limited availability of approved therapies. To meet this, companies have shifted their focus towards the development of systemic therapies by targeting the various specific mediators involved in the pathogenesis of HE. Along with these actionable targets, the overall market size of off-label therapies will experience a modest rise in the US until 2023. However, post 2023 the market is expected to witness rapid growth due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.



Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing and patent details for Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) emerging therapies.



This segment of the Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and the Middle stage (Phase-II and Phase-I) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Reimbursement Scenario in CHE



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, the publisher takes reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



The future market of CHE should invest in research to develop new treatments in order to provide better therapies to manage the disease more effectively and ultimately to cure it. Better reimbursement policies would reduce this collateral burden in patient's lives by providing financial support from health insurance. In the US, the health insurance covering most of CHE patients through private self-pay and/or employer-sponsored health insurance, or a form of public insurance, i.e., Medicare, Medicaid, and Veterans Affairs.



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, the publisher takes KOLs and SME's opinion working in Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



This report was created using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of CHE, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for CHE. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for CHE

Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Pipeline Analysis

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake:

Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Companies Mentioned



Basilea Pharmaceutica/ Stiefel Laboratories

LEO Pharma/Japan Tobacco

Asana Biosciences

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

