Additionally, web analytics help to improve marketing strategies through data collected from mobile web data in order to understand the geographic distribution of customers. It helps marketers to develop and improve their marketing strategies on the demographic basis appropriately. These are some of the factors expected to drive the rise of the web analytics market in the years to come.



The web analytics market is expected to rise significantly over the coming years. Web analytics is a method that explores the effect of the website on users. It measures, collects, analyzes, and publishes site data in order to understand and streamline the use of the web. Web analytics software is used to evaluate if sites and pages are working properly. Website publishers use this program to monitor specific details like number of visitors, method of direction on the site, number of unique visitors, search engine keywords, links clicked on the site, time spent on the site, etc.



The importance of web analytics with the emergence of the Internet has raised the demand for analytics. This increased demand can be associated with the visualization tools that display the results in the dashboards. Such dashboards are widely favored by senior executives because they show actual value or development without the need for measurement or the need to manage any complex processes. Furthermore, analytics dashboards, various parameters like date range, user identity, and other attributes can be personalized.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Targeting & Behavioral Analysis, Social Media Management, Online Marketing, Display Advertising Optimization, Multichannel Campaign Analysis and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail & ecommerce, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Government & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Facebook, Inc., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., and IBM Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Web Analytics Market. Companies such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Adobe, Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., Splunk, Inc., At Internet Ltd., SAS Institute, Inc., and Teradata Corporation are some of the key innovators in Web Analytics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Splunk, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc. (Tableau Software, Inc.), Teradata Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc. (Yahoo!), At Internet Ltd., SAS Institute, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Web Analytics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2019: Tableau, a Salesforce company extended its partnership with Amazon Web Services. Under this expansion, they announced Modern Cloud Analytics (MCA), a new initiative that helps the customers in unlocking the flexibility and power of self-service analytics in the cloud.



Oct-2019: MicroStrategy announced a partnership with DataRobot, a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership made it easier for businesses to combine AI into their applications and core processes by using HyperIntelligence cards for providing AI-driven insights and recommendations.



Sep-2019: At Internet, a global player in digital analytics signed a partnership agreement with Poool, a content access management startup. Together, the companies developed AT Connect Poool, a connector between their respective solutions, the audience measurement solution Analytics Suite 2 and the dynamic paywall Poool Access.



Aug-2019: Google Cloud extended its partnership with Infosys, a provider of business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. Through this partnership, Infosys became Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP). Infosys would provide full application lifecycle services with its deep cloud and data analytics expertise to clients.



May-2019: Google extended its partnership with Informatica, a leader in enterprise cloud data management. Under the partnership, Informatica’s support for Google Cloud has extended beyond full lifecycle API management and marketing analytics for including enhanced Google BigQuery support for pushdown optimization and new support for Dataproc; these allow the customers to use and simplify native Google big data environments.



Jun-2018: Google partnered with Salesforce, a cloud-based software company. Under the partnership, Google Analytics 360, a digital analytics solution helps enterprises in understanding their customers, integrated with Salesforce. Through this integration, the marketers gained the capability to deliver meaningful experiences powered by a market-leading web analytics product and the world’s #1 marketing platform.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2019: Splunk acquired SignalFx, a provider of real-time cloud monitoring solutions. The acquisition enabled the company in becoming a leader in observability at every stage of the cloud journey.



Jul-2019: IBM completed the acquisition of Red Hat, a software company. The acquisition expanded the growth of the company. Together with Red Hat, IBM also provides a next-generation hybrid multi-cloud platform.



Jun-2019: Google took over Looker, an analytics startup. The acquisition provides end-to-end analytics platform for connecting, collecting, analyzing, and visualizing data across AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, ISV applications, and on-premises databases.



Oct-2018: Adobe acquired Marketo, a market leader for B2B marketing engagement. The acquisition combines Adobe Experience Cloud’s analytics, personalization and content capabilities with Marketo’s lead management, account-based marketing, and revenue attribution technology for helping the companies in connecting marketing engagement for revenue generation.



Aug-2018: Salesforce completed the acquisition of Datorama, a cloud-based, AI-powered marketing intelligence, and analytics platform. The acquisition enhanced the power of Salesforce Marketing Cloud with expanded intelligence and data integration. The acquisition enables the marketers in getting insights throughout all of their marketing channels and data sources.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2020: IBM introduced Advertising Accelerator with Watson, a predictive ad solution. This solution uses AI for deciding which element would provide the best engagement for specific audiences. This would also help in identifying the new audience segmentation opportunities.



Aug-2019: Adobe updated its Adobe Campaign, an Email marketing platform. The new features can predict the best time of sending emails, creating multilingual push messages, and intelligently segment emails based on individual engagement.



Jul-2019: Google launched App + Web, a new property type. This type enables advertisers to combine their web and app data for unified analysis and reporting.



May-2019: SAS Institute announced updates to its data analytics platform. The updates brought new data preparation and analytic model building functionality to the SAS platform.



Jan-2019: MicroStrategy unveiled MicroStrategy 2019, the first enterprise analytics and mobility platform. This platform delivers intelligence to the organizations for their tasks. This enabled organizations in combining and surfacing information from more than 200 enterprise data sources.



Jan-2019: Salesforce introduced three new tools for marketers, powered by Datorama. These tools are Datorama Marketing Cloud connectors, Datorama Developer Portal, and Datorama Activation Center. Through this, marketing teams would get an alert on how the campaigns are going.



Dec-2018: Microsoft introduced the Clarity analytics tool in beta. This tool was designed for competing from its rivals like Visual Web Optimizer and Google Optimize 360. It helps the web developers in understanding the behavior of users and the way how visitors interact with their sites.



Jun-2018: Adobe announced updates to its cloud marketing stack by launching Attribution IQ. This feature provides 10 different models to the companies for the measurement of their marketing campaigns.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Application



• Targeting & Behavioral Analysis



• Social Media Management



• Online Marketing



• Display Advertising Optimization



• Multichannel Campaign Analysis



• Others



By End User



• Retail & ecommerce



• IT & Telecom



• Media & Entertainment



• BFSI



• Government & Defense



• Travel & Hospitality



• Healthcare



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Google, Inc.



• MicroStrategy, Inc.



• Adobe, Inc.



• Splunk, Inc.



• Salesforce.com, Inc. (Tableau Software, Inc.)



• Teradata Corporation



• Verizon Communications, Inc. (Yahoo!)



• At Internet Ltd.



• SAS Institute, Inc.



• Facebook, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



