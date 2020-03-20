DENVER, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®) shows cannabis sales are thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.



*The numbers March 11 - March 18:

Medical cannabis sales: Up 20.8%

Recreational cannabis sales: Up 11.6%

Flower sales: Up 22.6%

Vape sales: Up 9.7%

Edible sales: Up 12.4%

“Cannabis operators are running an essential business,” said Ostap Rapeyko, business intelligence analyst, Akerna. “On March 11, when major news of the potential impact of COVID-19 indicated changes in lifestyle, buying patterns were at normal rates. However, a week later, on March 18, sales increased by 19.2% overall.”

With demand at an all-time high, the MJ Platform team is available to help operators make smarter business decisions through analytics and reporting. MJ Platform can help with:

Inventory Management: Know what you have on hand, know what you can promote, and know where things are limited. Run Rates: Know what your sales velocity is and get a handle on daily run rates, trends, and spikes. Ordering: Know what to order, not just based on demand, but on historical sales and what’s hot during this time of high demand.

About The Akerna Flash Report

Flash Report is a look at buying trends in the cannabis market as captured by Akerna’s MJ Freeway subsidiary. MJ Freeway provides operators with MJ Platform, the industry-leading solution for regulatory compliance technology, from seed-to-sale-to-self.

About Akerna

Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company. Akerna’s service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, and solo sciences tech platform. Since its establishment in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information, please visit www.akerna.com and follow us on Twitter @AkernaCorp.

*Data is derived from MJ Platform, the leading provider of cannabis compliance software for the marijuana industry. Reporting data is derived from operators using Akerna’s MJ Platform solutions. Increases are relative to the prior period.

