HENDERSON, Nev., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioELife Corp. (OTC QB: LITH) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it is forming an Advisory Board of external experts from various specialties to assist the Company in its strategic development. As part of this initiative, the Company is also pleased to announce that a leading chemist, Susan Raffy, will join the new Advisory Board. Ms. Raffy was instrumental in the development of the Company’s BioEDefense Hand Sanitizer, which exceeds the CDC requirements for ethyl alcohol, and is fortified with 50 mg per ounce of CBD. Ms. Raffy will also assist in continuing research and development of additional products including the virus and bacteria fighting formulations in the BioEDefense line.



Susan Raffy is a graduate of UC San Diego and has over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical chemical product engineering in the health care, personal care and cosmetic industries. Ms. Raffy began her career developing pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements for American McGaw. She also worked as a research assistant in pulmonary medicine at the University of Texas’s Health Science Center/Veterans Administration Hospital before making her foray, in 1985, into cosmetic formulation as associate scientist in the Allercreme Cosmetics division of Alcon Laboratories Inc. She has tremendous experience using her formulating expertise to create products for many successful beauty and health brands, celebrities, dermatologists, four-star resorts and spas and direct shopping networks, as well as her own cosmeceutical line. She is a highly respected scientific professional and a long-standing member of the American Chemical Society having also served as Chairman of the California Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists and President of the Beauty Industry West.

Gregory Rotelli, Chairman of the Board and President of BioELife stated, “Times have changed, things are uncertain, and we all have to do our best to help. Threats from viruses and bacteria are all around us. We are doing our best to rapidly develop and deploy products to market through our BioEDefense line. The addition of Susan Raffy to our new Advisory Board will greatly assist us in this all-out effort to help people.” Mr. Rotelli continued, “While our ‘seed to shelf’ approach provides the Company with excellent control over its supply chain, disruptions are inevitable. We at BioELife pledge to minimize these disruptions and try to maintain our competitive price structure throughout the current crisis.”

About the Company

BioELife Corp was created by successful pharmaceutical entrepreneurs dedicated to using nature’s resources to fight pain and infection while reducing the dependency on opioids and their terrible side effects. The Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the emerging Cannabinoid market that is growing at phenomenal rates and is expected to reach $20 Billion over the next five years. The Company has created a ‘seed to shelf’ value-added product development and marketing organization with direct contracts for raw materials, scientific proprietary formulation, manufacturing, and distribution of medically focused Cannabinoid products. Additionally, the Company has a BioEDefense line of products that provide advanced protection from viral and bacterial contamination.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer: This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of BioELife Corp. and members of their management and Board of Directors as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.