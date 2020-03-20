Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Over Ethernet Solution Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global power over Ethernet solution (PoE) market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The PoE solution market is forecast to reach $1.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high-speed infrastructure and increasing the adoption of IoT devices. Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing demand for optical fiber-based PoE cabling. Cisco, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Broadcom Ltd., and Silicon Laboratories are among the major PoE manufacturers.



A total of 97 figures/charts and 71 tables are provided in this 190-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the PoE solution market, then read this report.



Some of the PoE solution companies profiled in this report include Cisco, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Broadcom Ltd., Silicon Laboratories, and others.



Commercial will remain the largest end-use industry due to the increasing adoption of smart lighting and smart security solutions in educational institutions, small & medium retail businesses, public institutions, and healthcare facilities.



North America is projected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to proliferation of IoT devices and growth in industrial automation. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by the increasing adoption of smart homes, smart grid, and smart cities.



Features of PoE solution Market

Market Size Estimates: PoE solution market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

PoE solution market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: PoE solution market size by various segments, such as end-use industry, application, device type, and regions in terms of value.

PoE solution market size by various segments, such as end-use industry, application, device type, and regions in terms of value. Regional Analysis: PoE solution market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

PoE solution market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, application, device type, and regions for PoE solution market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, application, device type, and regions for PoE solution market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the PoE solution market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the PoE solution market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global PoE Solution market by end use, application, by device type and region? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the PoE solution market? What are the business risks and threats to the PoE solution market? What are emerging trends in this PoE solution market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the PoE solution market? What are the new developments in the PoE solution market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in the PoE Solution market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in the PoE solution market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the PoE solution market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: Global Power over Ethernet Solution Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Global Power over Ethernet Solution Market by Application

3.3.1: Connectivity

3.3.2: Security and Access Control

3.3.3: Infotainment

3.3.4: LED Lighting and Contro

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Power over Ethernet Solution Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Commercial

3.4.3: Industrial

3.5: Global Power over Ethernet Solution Market by Device Type

3.5.1: Powered Devices (PD)

3.5.2: Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)



4. Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2014 to 2025

4.1: Global Power over Ethernet Solution Market by Region

4.2: North American Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial

4.2.2: Market by Application: Connectivity, Security and Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting and Control, and Others

4.2.3: The US Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.2.4: The Canadian Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.2.5: The Mexican Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.3: European Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial

4.3.2: Market by Application: Connectivity, Security and Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting and Control, and Others

4.3.3: UK Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.3.4: German Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.3.5: French Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.4: APAC Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial

4.4.2: Market by Application: Connectivity, Security and Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting and Control, and Others

4.4.3: Chinese Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.4.4: Japanese Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.4.5: South Korean Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.4.6: Indian Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.5: ROW Power over Ethernet Solution Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial

4.5.2: Market by Application: Connectivity, Security and Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting and Control, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global PoE Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global PoE Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global PoE Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Certification and Licensing

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global PoE Market



7. Company Profiling of Leading Players

7.1: Cisco Systems, Inc

7.2: Texas Instruments

7.3: STMicroelectronics N.V.

7.4: Broadcom ltd

7.5: Analog Devices Inc.

7.6: Maxim Integrated

7.7: Silicon Labs

7.8: Avaya Inc

7.9: Silvertel

7.10: Microchip Technology Inc.

7.11: Monolithic Power Systems

7.12: ON semiconductor



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wteu3w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900