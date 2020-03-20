Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market (Component: Hardware - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Questions Answered

How much revenue will the video surveillance and VSaaS market generate by the end of the forecast period?

What type of solution is likely to have the maximum market share by 2027?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall video surveillance and VSaaS market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the video surveillance and VSaaS market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the video surveillance and VSaaS market to expand their geographical presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the video surveillance and VSaaS market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary: Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market - Macroeconomic Factors Overview

4.2.1. World GDP Indicator - For Top Economies

4.2.2. Global ICT Spending (US$ Mn), 2013, 2019, 2023 and 2027

4.3. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.4. Key Trends

4.5. Market Factor Analysis

4.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1.1. Video Surveillance

4.5.1.2. VSaaS

4.5.2. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.2.1. Video Surveillance

4.5.2.2. VSaaS

4.5.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.5.3.1. Drivers

4.5.3.1.1. Video Surveillance

4.5.3.1.2. VSaaS

4.5.3.2. Restraints

4.5.3.2.1. Video Surveillance

4.5.3.2.2. VSaaS

4.5.3.3. Opportunities

4.5.3.3.1. Video Surveillance

4.5.3.3.2. VSaaS

4.6. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013 - 2027

4.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ Latin America)

4.7.1. By Component

4.7.2. By Type

4.7.3. By End User

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

5.1. Overview

5.2. Key Segment Analysis

5.3. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027

5.3.1. Hardware

5.3.1.1. Cameras

5.3.1.1.1. Technology Type

5.3.1.1.1.1. Analog

5.3.1.1.1.2. IP based

5.3.1.1.2. Power Source

5.3.1.1.2.1. Wired

5.3.1.1.2.2. Non-wired

5.3.1.1.2.2.1. Battery

5.3.1.1.2.2.2. Others

5.3.1.2. Recorders and Storage

5.3.1.3. Encoders

5.3.1.4. Monitors

5.3.2. Software

5.3.2.1. Video Analytics

5.3.2.2. Video Management Software (VMS)

5.3.3. Services

5.3.3.1. Hosted Service

5.3.3.2. Managed Service

5.3.3.3. Hybrid Service



6. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017 - 2027

6.3.1. Analog Video Surveillance and VSaaS

6.3.2. IP-based Video Surveillance and VSaaS



7. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast, by End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End User, 2017 - 2027

7.3.1. Residential

7.3.2. Retail

7.3.3. Business Organizations

7.3.4. Transportation

7.3.5. Government Buildings

7.3.6. Hospitality

7.3.7. Industrial

7.3.8. Stadiums

7.3.9. Healthcare Organizations

7.3.10. Others



8. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2027

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.2.5. Latin America



9. North America Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017 - 2027

9.2.1. Analog Video Surveillance and VSaaS

9.2.2. IP-based Video Surveillance and VSaaS

9.3. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027

9.3.1. Hardware

9.3.1.1. Cameras

9.3.1.1.1. Technology Type

9.3.1.1.1.1. Analog

9.3.1.1.1.2. IP based

9.3.1.1.2. Power Source

9.3.1.1.2.1. Wired

9.3.1.1.2.2. Non-wired

9.3.1.1.2.2.1. Battery

9.3.1.1.2.2.2. Others

9.3.1.2. Recorders and Storage

9.3.1.3. Encoders

9.3.1.4. Monitors

9.3.2. Software

9.3.2.1. Video Analytics

9.3.2.2. Video Management Software (VMS)

9.3.3. Services

9.3.3.1. Hosted Service

9.3.3.2. Managed Service

9.3.3.3. Hybrid Service

9.4. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End User, 2017 - 2027

9.4.1. Residential

9.4.2. Retail

9.4.3. Business Organizations

9.4.4. Transportation

9.4.5. Government Buildings

9.4.6. Hospitality

9.4.7. Industrial

9.4.8. Stadiums

9.4.9. Healthcare Organizations

9.4.10. Others

9.5. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017 - 2027

9.5.1. U.S.

9.5.2. Canada

9.5.3. Rest of the U.S.



10. Europe Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia Pacific Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2018)



15. Company Profiles

15.1. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.

15.2. Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

15.3. GeoVision, Inc.

15.4. Honeywell Security Group

15.5. D-Link Systems, Inc.

15.6. Genetec, Inc.

15.7. Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd.

15.8. Cisco Systems Inc.

15.9. Pelco, Inc.

15.10. Robert Bosch GmbH

15.11. Axis Communications AB

15.12. FLIR Systems, Inc.

15.13. NETGEAR Inc.

15.14. Homeboy, Inc.

15.15. Canary Connect, Inc.



