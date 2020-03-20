Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vital Signs Monitoring Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the vital signs monitoring systems market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
The report provides the overall revenue of the global vital signs monitoring systems market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global vital signs monitoring systems market during the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global vital signs monitoring system market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global vital signs monitoring system market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global vital signs monitoring system market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global vital signs monitoring system market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global vital signs monitoring system market. Key players operating in the global vital signs monitoring systems market have been identified, and each one of these is profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of players in the global vital signs monitoring systems market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Modality Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.1.1. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases
4.3.1.2. Increase in number of cases among geriatric population
4.3.1.3. Adoption of technologically advanced products
4.3.1.4. Reimbursement support
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.2.1. Product recall
4.3.2.2. High cost of vital signs monitor
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
5. Market Outlook
5.1. Technological Advancement
5.2. Epidemiology of Cardiovascular & Respiratory Diseases, by Region/Sub-region
5.3. Overview of Vital Signs (Body Temperature/Blood Pressure/Pulse Rate/Respiratory Rate, etc.)
5.4. Key Industry Events (Product launch and approval, Key merger & acquisition etc.)
6. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast, by Modality
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast, by Modality, 2017-2027
6.3.1. Bench-top
6.3.2. Handheld
6.3.3. Wearable
6.4. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Attractiveness, by Modality
7. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast by Technology, 2017-2027
7.3.1. Connected Devices
7.3.2. Conventional
7.4. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Attractiveness, by Technology
8. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027
8.3.1. Consoles
8.3.2. Accessories & Consumables
8.3.3. Apps/Software
8.4. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Attractiveness, by Component
9. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Key Findings / Developments
9.3. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027
9.3.1. Cardiovascular
9.3.1.1. ECG
9.3.1.2. Heart Rate
9.3.2. Blood Pressure Monitoring
9.3.3. Body Temperature
9.3.4. Pulse Oximetry
9.3.5. Capnography
9.3.6. Respiratory Rate
9.4. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Attractiveness, by Product
10. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
10.1. Introduction & Definition
10.2. Key Findings / Developments
10.3. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
10.3.1. Hospitals
10.3.2. Home Care
10.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.3.4. Others
10.4. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Attractiveness, by End-user
11. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. Market Value Forecast, By Region
11.2.1. North America
11.2.2. Europe
11.2.3. Asia Pacific
11.2.4. Latin America
11.2.5. Middle East & Africa
11.3. Global Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Attractiveness, by Region
12. North America Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Key Findings
12.2. North America Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast, by Modality, 2017-2027
12.2.1. Bench-top
12.2.2. Handheld
12.2.3. Wearable
12.3. North America Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2027
12.3.1. Connected Devices
12.3.2. Conventional
12.4. North America Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027
12.4.1. Consoles
12.4.2. Accessories & Consumables
12.4.3. Apps/Software
12.5. North America Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027
12.5.1. Cardiovascular
12.5.1.1. ECG
12.5.1.2. Heart Rate
12.5.2. Blood Pressure Monitoring
12.5.3. Body Temperature
12.5.4. Pulse Oximetry
12.5.5. Capnography
12.5.6. Respiratory Rate
12.6. North America Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
12.6.1. Hospitals
12.6.2. Home Care
12.6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
12.6.4. Others
12.7. North America Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027
12.7.1. U.S.
12.7.2. Canada
12.8. North America Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.8.1. By Modality
12.8.2. By Technology
12.8.3. By Component
12.8.4. By Product
12.8.5. By End-user
12.8.6. By Country
13. Europe Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Asia Pacific Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Latin America Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Middle East & Africa Vital Signs Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Competition Landscape
17.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
17.2. Market Share Analysis/ Ranking, by Company, 2018
17.3. Company Profiles
