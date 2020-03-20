MADISON, Wis., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campuses, healthcare organizations and businesses worldwide are rushing to update emergency plans to avoid shutdowns during the realities of mandated social distancing and the new normal of online learning and remote work, among the coronavirus outbreak. Mediasite is helping them scale their streaming video initiatives so they can continue classes and meetings and keep the public informed and safe amid the worsening COVID-19 crisis.

“As schools and organizations are implementing contingency plans for the coronavirus outbreak, there are big question marks around how to maintain continuity. While pandemic planning has always been critical, delivery has changed dramatically over the years,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry, the maker of Mediasite. “Streaming video with Mediasite spans the time, distance and space constraints that are important factors when preparing for outbreaks on today’s scale.”

Using Live & On-demand Webcasts for Academic Continuity Plans

Colleges and universities worldwide like Temple Fox School of Business, Duke Medical, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, China Europe International Business School and Northeast Ohio Medical University are turning to online lectures as part of their pandemic and academic continuity planning to avoid the spread of the disease between and beyond campuses. They’re using Mediasite to minimize the impact of absences and closures through a combination of faculty-recorded lectures from home with My Mediasite personal capture software, and video- and web-conferencing integrated with Mediasite Join. In addition, the schools are building and accessing a repository of online, on-demand educational materials.

Public Health Announcements for the Masses Delivered with Streaming Video

Public health organizations are facing pressure to efficiently present critical information while minimizing false rumors. Organizations like Vancouver Coastal Health, Arkansas Children’s, Partners HealthCare, and Lurie Children’s Hospital are using Mediasite live webcasts to share the latest local preparedness information and social distancing rules and commentary on confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Streaming video also lets them reach the public in a more efficient and scalable manner, and the content can be watched anywhere, on any device.

Virtual Meetings Maintain Business as Usual

Companies are reducing corporate travel and turning to virtual meetings as they increasingly take measures to protect their employees from the disease. With Mediasite, remote workers can record their online client meetings with the video conference capture tool Mediasite Join and leadership can keep workforces informed by delivering unified C-suite information at scale. Many organizations, like Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, are also streaming meetings virtually to make sure the public stays informed.

In an effort to help companies of all sizes get the information they need to build their contingency plans, Sonic Foundry has created specific webinars for this, including Optimize Your Coronavirus Plan with Mediasite. Mediasite is also offering options to fast-track virtual environments with discounted three-month quick-start initiatives, including free unlimited Mediasite personal capture software licenses to record or upload video from anywhere, personalized intensive training to get up and running quickly and integration with Zoom Marketplace, as well as 1,000 hours of content with unlimited viewing in Mediasite Video Cloud. Learn more and find resources at www.mediasite.com/coronavirus.

Trusted by 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries, the Mediasite video content management and webcasting system quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand videos.

