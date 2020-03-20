New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Walking Aids Market By Type By Rollators Type By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876912/?utm_source=GNW

Various types of canes, like white canes, quad canes, and forearm canes, are available across the market. White canes are designed specifically for visually impaired people, allowing them to detect objects in their path.



Devices in the market today include a variety of variations for cane, crutches and forearm crutches. The crutches have bands that encircle the upper arms and handles to carry and allow the patient’s hands to support the weight of the body. The forearm crutch usually provides support for the cane to the person, but with extra forearm support to aid in mobility. The forearm part helps to improve balance, lateral stability and also decreases wrist load.



The walker (also known as the Zimmer frame) is the most durable walking aid that comprises a free-standing metal frame with three or more contact points, which the person positions in front of them and then holds during movement. The contact points are either fixed rubber ferrules, such as crutches and canes, or wheels, or a variation of both. Wheeled walkers or rollators also come with an inbuilt seat so that the user can rest during use and hold personal belongings with metal pouches.



Due to various key factors, the demand for walking aid has risen in the global market for walking aid. Among the main factors, expanded geriatric population, increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s and arthritis, legislative policies and a beneficial reimbursement framework are projected to drive the walking aid market over the forecast period. In addition, the growing number of road accidents is another factor driving the product’s demand.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Rollators, Walkers and Others. Based on Rollators Type, the market is segmented into Premium and Low Cost. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Invacare Corporation, Benmor Medical Ltd., Human Care AB, Briggs Healthcare Corporation, Compass Health Brands Corporation (Carex Health Brands), Eurovema Mobility AB, Topro Industrie AS, Evolution Technology, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., and Karman Healthcare.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Rollators



• Walkers



• Others



By Rollators Type



• Premium



• Low Cost



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Invacare Corporation



• Benmor Medical Ltd.



• Human Care AB



• Briggs Healthcare Corporation



• Compass Health Brands Corporation (Carex Health Brands)



• Eurovema Mobility AB



• Topro Industrie AS



• Evolution Technology, Inc.



• GF Health Products, Inc.



• Karman Healthcare



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876912/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001