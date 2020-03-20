Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paper Towel Dispenser Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global paper towel dispenser market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 1.06 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the global paper towel dispenser market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing hygiene awareness among consumers. In addition, impact of western culture in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global paper towel dispenser market 2020-2024 as well.



Key Trends for global paper towel dispenser market 2020-2024 growth



This study identifies impact of western culture in developing countries as the prime reasons driving the global paper towel dispenser market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global paper towel dispenser Market 2020-2024.



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global paper towel dispenser market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Cascades Inc., Cintas Corp., Dolphin Solutions Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Jaquar Group, KEUCO GmbH & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Palmer Fixture Co.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

10. Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Specialties Inc.

Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

Cascades Inc.

Cintas Corp.

Dolphin Solutions Ltd.

FRANKE Holding AG

Jaquar Group

KEUCO GmbH & Co. KG

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Palmer Fixture Co.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

