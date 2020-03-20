Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 39.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.
The report on the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing focus of oems on reducing medical device manufacturing costs. In addition, emerging countries as preferred outsourcing destination for medical device manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 as well.
Key Trends for global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies emerging countries as preferred outsourcing destination for medical device manufacturing as the prime reasons driving the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global medical device manufacturing outsourcing Market 2020-2024.
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Cardinal Health Inc., Celestica Inc., Eurofins Scientific S.E, Flex Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Nortech Systems Inc., Sanmina Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecomet Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Application
7. Market Segmentation by Service
8. Market Segmentation by Other 1
9. Customer landscape
10. Geographic Landscape
11. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
12. Vendor Landscape
13. Vendors covered
14. Appendix
