The publisher has been monitoring the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 39.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

The report on the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing focus of oems on reducing medical device manufacturing costs. In addition, emerging countries as preferred outsourcing destination for medical device manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 as well.

Key Trends for global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies emerging countries as preferred outsourcing destination for medical device manufacturing as the prime reasons driving the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global medical device manufacturing outsourcing Market 2020-2024.

The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Cardinal Health Inc., Celestica Inc., Eurofins Scientific S.E, Flex Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Nortech Systems Inc., Sanmina Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecomet Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • EMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Raw materials - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Finished goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Medical Imaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • In-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • General medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

7. Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service placement
  • Product design and development - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Product upgrade and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Regulatory consulting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Product testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Supply chain management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Product implementation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

8. Market Segmentation by Other 1

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Other1 placement
  • Class II - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Class III - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Class I - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Other1

9. Customer landscape

  • Overview

10. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

11. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

12. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

13. Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Celestica Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific S.E
  • Flex Ltd.
  • Integer Holdings Corp.
  • Nortech Systems Inc.
  • Sanmina Corp.
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • Tecomet Inc.
  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

14. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

