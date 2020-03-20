Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 39.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.



The report on the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing focus of oems on reducing medical device manufacturing costs. In addition, emerging countries as preferred outsourcing destination for medical device manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 as well.



Key Trends for global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 growth



This study identifies emerging countries as preferred outsourcing destination for medical device manufacturing as the prime reasons driving the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global medical device manufacturing outsourcing Market 2020-2024.



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Cardinal Health Inc., Celestica Inc., Eurofins Scientific S.E, Flex Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Nortech Systems Inc., Sanmina Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecomet Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

EMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Raw materials - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Finished goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medical Imaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

In-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

General medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

7. Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service placement

Product design and development - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Product upgrade and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Regulatory consulting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Product testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Supply chain management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Product implementation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

8. Market Segmentation by Other 1

Market segments

Comparison by Other1 placement

Class II - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Class III - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Class I - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other1

9. Customer landscape

Overview

10. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

11. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

12. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

13. Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cardinal Health Inc.

Celestica Inc.

Eurofins Scientific S.E

Flex Ltd.

Integer Holdings Corp.

Nortech Systems Inc.

Sanmina Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tecomet Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

14. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

