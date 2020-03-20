New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tumor Ablation Market By Treatment By Technology By Application By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876911/?utm_source=GNW

Tumor ablation is a procedure that has achieved greater effectiveness in the treatment of tumor cells with limited toxicity or side effects. The destruction of tumors is done using heat, low temperature, and chemical agents, which are inserted through a small hole in the tumor regions with a guided needle.



The ongoing technological advancements have made tumor ablation treatment a safe and painless one especially due to impressive results during and after the procedure. With increasing awareness in the healthcare industry around the world, cancer ablation is becoming increasingly popular for different types of cancer as one of the most favored cancer therapy methods. Hospitals and healthcare centers are recognizing the immense potential of cancer ablation therapy, thereby supporting their patients with the facility that would further assist in facilitating the therapeutic.



As the trend towards decreased invasiveness of medical procedures persists, image-guided percutaneous ablation has started supplanting surgery for local control of small tumors in the liver, kidney, and lung. New ablation techniques and refinement of existing technologies will make it possible to treat larger and more complex tumors in these and other organs. At the same time, advances in intra-procedural imaging aim to boost treatment quality and complications. Advancements in intraprocedural imaging have enhanced treatment preparation and provided a more accurate assessment of the ablation zone during treatment. As these techniques mature, the reason for percutaneous ablation continues to expand and ablation appears to be gradually supplanting for local tumor therapy.



Based on Treatment, the market is segmented into Surgical Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation and Percutaneous Ablation. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Irreversible Electroporation and Other Technology. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Other Cancer. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Medtronic PLC and Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) are some of the forerunners in the Tumor Ablation Market. Companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., HealthTronics, Inc., Misonix, Inc., and EDAP TMS S.A. are some of the key innovators in Tumor Ablation Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Misonix, Inc., EDAP TMS S.A., Theraclion SA, AngioDynamics, Inc., Mermaid Medical A/S, HealthTronics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC), and SonaCare Medical, LLC.



Strategies deployed in Tumor Ablation Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: Misonix signed distribution agreement with CryoLife, a leading vascular and cardiac surgery company. The agreement provides Misonix with the US exclusive commercialization rights for CryoLife’s NeoPatch product for the treatment of a broad range of indications outside vascular and cardiac surgery.



Oct-2017: EDAP TMS signed an agreement with Theraclion, a French HIFU company. Under the agreement, the former company distributes Echopulse system in France with the help of the latter company. Echopulse uses EDAP’s proprietary HIFU technology for addressing the breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules.



Product Launches:



Aug-2018: J&J released NEUWAVE, a microwave ablation system. This is the first minimally invasive device that puts electrodes into cancer cells and increases the temperature around them for burning off the cancer cells.



Apr-2017: Medtronic Canada, a subsidiary of Medtronic PLC launched OsteoCool RF Ablation System in Canada. This is the only cooled radiofrequency (RF) ablation technology, which provides simultaneous and dual-probe capabilities. This provides a minimally-invasive option for the treatment of painful bone metastases.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2019: AngioDynamics announced the acquisition of Eximo Medical, Ltd., a medical device company. The Vascular Interventions and Therapies (VIT) product portfolio of AngioDynamics has been expanded through the addition of proprietary laser technology.



Jun-2019: Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of Vertiflex, Inc., a producer of spinal spacer implants. The acquisition expanded its portfolio of interventional pain therapies.



Apr-2019: J&J completed the acquisition of Auris Health, Inc., a surgical robotics company. The acquisition provided a lung cancer diagnostic and treatment tool to the former company. Through this acquisition, the company has been able to expand its health portfolio.



Jan-2019: Medtronic announced an agreement to acquire Epix Therapeutics, a company engaged in the manufacturing of catheter-based system for the treatment of patients with AFIB. The acquisition would expand the company’s cardiac ablation portfolio.



Sep-2018: AngioDynamics acquired RadiaDyne, a medical diagnostic and device company. The company has expanded its oncology business through the addition of RadiaDyne’s early-stage, proprietary OARtrac real-time radiation dose monitoring platform, and other market-leading oncology solutions.



Jul-2018: Boston Scientific signed an agreement to acquire Cryterion Medical. The acquisition would enable the former company in providing cryothermal as well as radiofrequency (RF) single-shot, balloon-based ablation therapies.



Mar-2018: Boston Scientific acquired EMcision Ltd., a company engaged in developing and commercializing proprietary medical devices. The acquisition helped the company in improving the quality of life of cancer patients on a much larger scale.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Treatment



• Surgical Ablation



• Laparoscopic Ablation and



• Percutaneous Ablation



By Technology



• Radiofrequency Ablation



• Microwave Ablation



• Cryoablation



• Irreversible Electroporation and



• Other Technology



By Application



• Liver Cancer



• Breast Cancer



• Lung Cancer



• Kidney Cancer



• Prostate Cancer and



• Other Cancer



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Medtronic PLC



• Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Misonix, Inc.



• EDAP TMS S.A.



• Theraclion SA



• AngioDynamics, Inc.



• Mermaid Medical A/S



• HealthTronics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC)



• SonaCare Medical, LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876911/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001