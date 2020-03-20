Announcement no. 13-2020

20 March 2020



This year’s Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S will be held at 3:00 p.m. on 27 March 2020, and business will be transacted as per the announced agenda, including the presentation of the management report and the presentation of the audited annual report for adoption.

As a result on the ban on gatherings of more than ten people, the Board of Directors of North Media A/S wishes to announce the following changes:

The venue of the general meeting has been moved from IDA Conference, Kalvebod Brygge 31-33, 1560 Copenhagen V to North Media A/S’ offices at Gladsaxe Møllevej 28, 2860 Søborg, because IDA Conference has cancelled all external events.



Shareholders are encouraged not to attend in person, but to make use of postal voting or to vote by proxy. In light of the changes, the deadline for postal voting or voting by proxy has been extended and the relevant instruments must now be duly registered by 12:00 noon on Friday, 27 March 2020. Both forms are available at www.northmedia.dk and on the company’s investor portal, which can be accessed via www.northmedia.dk .



and on the company’s investor portal, which can be accessed via . North Media A/S’ Board of Directors and Executive Board will only to a very limited extent be represented at the general meeting, i.e. the Chairman and the Vice-Chairman of the Board, Mads Dahl Andersen and Richard Bunck, will attend. Also attending will be Ole Borch, who will chair the general meeting, and a minimum of staff necessary for the practical arrangements to conduct the meeting.



The event will be held for the sole purpose of conducting the general meeting, and no meals or refreshments will be served.



The Chairman’s report, which will be in Danish only, will be available at www.northmedia.dk from about 3:00 p.m. on 27 March 2020.



from about 3:00 p.m. on 27 March 2020. If shareholders choose to attend in person causing the ban on gatherings to be violated, the general meeting will be cancelled and measures will be taken to conduct it otherwise.

Please note that Baunegård ApS, a company wholly owned by Richard Bunck, holds 62.27% of the voting share capital. Baunegård ApS has announced its intention to vote in favour of the proposals submitted or supported by the Board of Directors. It follows, therefore, that the proposals will be adopted.





For further information, please call:

Mads Dahl Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, mobile +45 20 42 09 85.

Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.