Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Vasomotor symptoms including Hot flashes or night sweats, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs for Hot flashes/Night sweats and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Vasomotor symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Vasomotor symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Vasomotor symptoms are one of the major symptoms of menopause that principally include hot flashes (HF) and night sweats (NS) and occurs in the majority of women across the globe. A woman with VMS experiences abundant heat accompanied by sweating and flushing, especially around the head, neck, chest, and upper back region. These are the menopausal symptoms for which women seek treatment during menopause most often. VMS results from temperature dysfunction that occurs due to changes in gonadal hormones. Normally, core body temperature (CBT) remains within a specific range, oscillating with daily circadian rhythms.
Menopause is characterized by physiologic and psychosocial changes in a woman's life. VMS, and the sleep and mood disturbances that often result from these, can have a significant negative impact on the overall quality of life (QOL) for a substantial number of women. The impact of VMS has gained in importance as the lifespan of women has increased throughout the world since women can expect to spend a significant portion of their lives after menopause. Maintenance of functional ability and a good QOL is of utmost importance. Given the prevalence and duration of VMS among midlife women, it is critical to understand the underlying biology of this symptom, the extent to which VMS may impair QOL, and whether VMS may serve as a marker for other important health conditions. VMS experienced in up to 80% of menopausal women, prevalence depends on region. The vasomotor symptoms may range in severity from discomfort to debilitation, more than half of the women with VMS experience moderate to severe symptoms.
Hot flashes, the hallmark symptom of menopause, have been implicated in night sweats, sleep disturbances, cognitive and mood disorders and increase dependence on medications, impairing the quality of life. The average duration of vasomotor symptoms is 7 years and may range in severity from discomfort to debilitation. Increasing stress levels may lead to a hormonal imbalance and early menopause. Changes in dietary habits, stress, and lifestyle globally, changed the demand for menopausal solutions in the market.
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats): Market Overview at a Glance
2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) in 2017
2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) in 2030
3. Executive summary
4. Organizations
5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology
6. Vasomotor Symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause: Disease Background and Overview
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats)
6.3. Signs and Symptoms of VMS
6.4. Pathophysiology of VMS
6.5. Risk factors for VMS
6.6. Effects of VMS
6.7. Premature (early) Menopause
6.8. Menopause Associated with Breast Cancer Treatment
7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
8. Total Prevalent cases of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) in Post-menopause in 7MM
9. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause
9.1. United States
9.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale
9.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in the United States
9.1.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the United States
9.2. EU5 Countries
9.3. Germany
9.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale
9.3.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in Germany
9.3.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the Post-menopause in Germany
9.4. France
9.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale
9.4.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in France
9.4.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the with Post-menopause in France
9.5. Italy
9.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale
9.5.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in Italy
9.5.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the Post-menopause in Italy
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale
9.6.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in Spain
9.6.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the Post-menopause in Spain
9.7. The United Kingdom
9.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale
9.7.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in the UK
9.7.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the Post-menopause in the UK
9.8. Japan
9.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale
9.8.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in Japan
9.8.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the Post-menopause in Japan
10. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
10.1. Hormonal Therapies
10.1.1. Estrogen Replacement Therapies
10.1.2. Progestational Agents
10.2. Non-hormonal pharmacological treatments for vasomotor symptoms
10.2.1. Clonidine
10.2.2. Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors
10.2.3. Gabapentin
10.2.4. Behavioral Modifications
10.3. Complementary alternative medicines (CAM)
11. Unmet Needs
12. Marketed drugs by class
12.1. Hormonal Therapies
12.1.1. Estrogen Only Therapies
12.1.2. Combination Therapies
12.2. Non-Hormonal Therapies
12.2.1. Approved Drug
12.2.2. Off-Label Antidepressants
12.3. Recent additions in Hormonal therapies
12.4. Bijuva: TherapeuticsMD
12.4.1. Drug Description
12.4.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.4.3. Other Development Activities
12.4.4. Clinical Development
12.4.5. Safety and Efficacy
12.4.6. Product Profile
13. Emerging Therapies
13.1. Key Cross Competition
13.2. Hormonal Based therapies
13.3. Donesta: Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Donesta Biosciences)
13.3.1. Product Description
13.3.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.3.3. Clinical Development
13.3.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.3.5. Product Profile
13.4. Non-Hormonal Based therapies
13.5. NT-814: KaNDy Therapeutics
13.5.1. Product Description
13.5.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.5.3. Clinical Development
13.5.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.5.5. Product Profile
13.6. FP-101: Fervent Pharmaceuticals
13.6.1. Product Description
13.6.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.6.3. Clinical Development
13.6.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.6.5. Product Profile
13.7. Fezolinetant: Astellas Pharma
13.7.1. Drug Description
13.7.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.7.3. Clinical Development
13.7.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.7.5. Product Profile
13.8. Other Potential therapies
13.9. SJX 653: Sojournix
13.9.1. Drug Description
13.9.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.9.3. Clinical Development
13.9.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.9.5. Product Profile
13.10. MT-8554: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
13.10.1. Drug Description
13.10.2. Clinical Development
13.10.3. Product Profile
14. Hot Flashes: 7 Major Market Analysis
14.1. Key Findings
14.2. Market Size of Hot Flashes associated with Post Menopause in 7MM
15. Seven Major Market Outlook
15.1. United States Market Size
15.1.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in the United States
15.1.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in the United States
15.2. Germany
15.2.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in Germany
15.2.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in Germany
15.3. France
15.3.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in France
15.3.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in France
15.4. Italy
15.4.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in Italy
15.4.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in Italy
15.5. Spain
15.5.1. Total Market Size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in Spain
15.5.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in Spain
15.6. United Kingdom
15.6.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in the United Kingdom
15.6.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in the UK
15.7. Japan
15.7.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes in Japan
15.7.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in Japan
16. Market Drivers
17. Market Barriers
18. SWOT
19. Case Studies
19.1. A Case Report of Hot Flashes for Menopause Awareness
19.2. A Case Report of a symptomatic patient in whom hormone therapy (HT) was abruptly stopped
20. KOL Views
21. Appendix
21.1. Report Methodology
22. Publisher Capabilities
23. Disclaimer
