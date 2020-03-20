Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Vasomotor symptoms including Hot flashes or night sweats, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs for Hot flashes/Night sweats and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Vasomotor symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Vasomotor symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Vasomotor symptoms are one of the major symptoms of menopause that principally include hot flashes (HF) and night sweats (NS) and occurs in the majority of women across the globe. A woman with VMS experiences abundant heat accompanied by sweating and flushing, especially around the head, neck, chest, and upper back region. These are the menopausal symptoms for which women seek treatment during menopause most often. VMS results from temperature dysfunction that occurs due to changes in gonadal hormones. Normally, core body temperature (CBT) remains within a specific range, oscillating with daily circadian rhythms.



Menopause is characterized by physiologic and psychosocial changes in a woman's life. VMS, and the sleep and mood disturbances that often result from these, can have a significant negative impact on the overall quality of life (QOL) for a substantial number of women. The impact of VMS has gained in importance as the lifespan of women has increased throughout the world since women can expect to spend a significant portion of their lives after menopause. Maintenance of functional ability and a good QOL is of utmost importance. Given the prevalence and duration of VMS among midlife women, it is critical to understand the underlying biology of this symptom, the extent to which VMS may impair QOL, and whether VMS may serve as a marker for other important health conditions. VMS experienced in up to 80% of menopausal women, prevalence depends on region. The vasomotor symptoms may range in severity from discomfort to debilitation, more than half of the women with VMS experience moderate to severe symptoms.



Hot flashes, the hallmark symptom of menopause, have been implicated in night sweats, sleep disturbances, cognitive and mood disorders and increase dependence on medications, impairing the quality of life. The average duration of vasomotor symptoms is 7 years and may range in severity from discomfort to debilitation. Increasing stress levels may lead to a hormonal imbalance and early menopause. Changes in dietary habits, stress, and lifestyle globally, changed the demand for menopausal solutions in the market.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Vasomotor symptoms, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Vasomotor symptoms. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Vasomotor symptoms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats): Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) in 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) in 2030



3. Executive summary



4. Organizations



5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



6. Vasomotor Symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause: Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats)

6.3. Signs and Symptoms of VMS

6.4. Pathophysiology of VMS

6.5. Risk factors for VMS

6.6. Effects of VMS

6.7. Premature (early) Menopause

6.8. Menopause Associated with Breast Cancer Treatment



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings



8. Total Prevalent cases of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) in Post-menopause in 7MM



9. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause

9.1. United States

9.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in the United States

9.1.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the United States

9.2. EU5 Countries

9.3. Germany

9.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in Germany

9.3.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the Post-menopause in Germany

9.4. France

9.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.4.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in France

9.4.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the with Post-menopause in France

9.5. Italy

9.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.5.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in Italy

9.5.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the Post-menopause in Italy

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.6.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in Spain

9.6.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the Post-menopause in Spain

9.7. The United Kingdom

9.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.7.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in the UK

9.7.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the Post-menopause in the UK

9.8. Japan

9.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.8.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes/Night Sweats) Associated with Post-menopause in Japan

9.8.3. Severity-Specific cases of Hot Flashes in Post-menopause in the Post-menopause in Japan



10. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10.1. Hormonal Therapies

10.1.1. Estrogen Replacement Therapies

10.1.2. Progestational Agents

10.2. Non-hormonal pharmacological treatments for vasomotor symptoms

10.2.1. Clonidine

10.2.2. Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

10.2.3. Gabapentin

10.2.4. Behavioral Modifications

10.3. Complementary alternative medicines (CAM)



11. Unmet Needs



12. Marketed drugs by class

12.1. Hormonal Therapies

12.1.1. Estrogen Only Therapies

12.1.2. Combination Therapies

12.2. Non-Hormonal Therapies

12.2.1. Approved Drug

12.2.2. Off-Label Antidepressants

12.3. Recent additions in Hormonal therapies

12.4. Bijuva: TherapeuticsMD

12.4.1. Drug Description

12.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.4.3. Other Development Activities

12.4.4. Clinical Development

12.4.5. Safety and Efficacy

12.4.6. Product Profile



13. Emerging Therapies

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. Hormonal Based therapies

13.3. Donesta: Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Donesta Biosciences)

13.3.1. Product Description

13.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.3.3. Clinical Development

13.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.3.5. Product Profile

13.4. Non-Hormonal Based therapies

13.5. NT-814: KaNDy Therapeutics

13.5.1. Product Description

13.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.5.3. Clinical Development

13.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.5.5. Product Profile

13.6. FP-101: Fervent Pharmaceuticals

13.6.1. Product Description

13.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.6.3. Clinical Development

13.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.6.5. Product Profile

13.7. Fezolinetant: Astellas Pharma

13.7.1. Drug Description

13.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.7.3. Clinical Development

13.7.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.7.5. Product Profile

13.8. Other Potential therapies

13.9. SJX 653: Sojournix

13.9.1. Drug Description

13.9.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.9.3. Clinical Development

13.9.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.9.5. Product Profile

13.10. MT-8554: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

13.10.1. Drug Description

13.10.2. Clinical Development

13.10.3. Product Profile



14. Hot Flashes: 7 Major Market Analysis

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Size of Hot Flashes associated with Post Menopause in 7MM



15. Seven Major Market Outlook

15.1. United States Market Size

15.1.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in the United States

15.1.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in the United States

15.2. Germany

15.2.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in Germany

15.2.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in Germany

15.3. France

15.3.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in France

15.3.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in France

15.4. Italy

15.4.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in Italy

15.4.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in Italy

15.5. Spain

15.5.1. Total Market Size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in Spain

15.5.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in Spain

15.6. United Kingdom

15.6.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause in the United Kingdom

15.6.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in the UK

15.7. Japan

15.7.1. The total market size of Hot Flashes in Japan

15.7.2. The total market size of Hot Flashes by Therapies in Japan



16. Market Drivers



17. Market Barriers



18. SWOT



19. Case Studies

19.1. A Case Report of Hot Flashes for Menopause Awareness

19.2. A Case Report of a symptomatic patient in whom hormone therapy (HT) was abruptly stopped



20. KOL Views



21. Appendix

21.1. Report Methodology



22. Publisher Capabilities



23. Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



TherapeuticsMD

Astellas Pharma

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qk9wl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900