The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS was held on 20 March 2020 in the Conference centre of Nordic Hotel Forum, Viru väljak 3, Tallinn. 29,064,495 votes, i.e. 71.36% of the Company`s 40,729,200 votes were represented at the meeting. 37 shareholders were represented at the meeting.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

1. Approval of the annual report of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for 2019

With 28,805,697, i.e. 99.11% votes in favour, to approve the annual report of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for 2019 prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board, according to which the consolidated balance sheet of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS as at 31.12.2019 is 522,313 thousand euros, the sales revenue for the accounting year is 717,223 thousand euros and the net profit 31,137 thousand euros.

2. Profit distribution

With 29,060,840, i.e. 99.99% votes in favour, to approve the profit distribution proposal of 2018 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board as follows:

Retained profits of previous years 84,457 thousand euros Net profit of 2019 31,137 thousand euros Total distributable profit as at 31.12.2019 115,594 thousand euros To pay dividends 0.73 euros per share 29,732 thousand euros Retained profits after distribution of profits 85,862 thousand euros

The list of shareholders with a right to receive dividends shall be fixed as at 3 April 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System. Dividends shall be paid to the shareholders via transfer on

6 April 2020 to a bank account of a shareholder.

Dividend payment ex-date of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS

Proceeding from the above, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS informs that the dividend payment ex-date is 2 April 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.

The webinar recording is found at https://youtu.be/nW4dGBPOjVU .

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

