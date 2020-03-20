WILMINGTON, Del., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN ), a provider of wireless remote monitoring and control systems and Internet of Things (IoT) services for stand-by generators, pipelines, air compressors and other industrial assets, will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.



Participating on the call and Q&A session will be Jan Loeb, President and CEO and Tracy Clifford, CFO.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Thursday, March 26th at 11:00 am ET Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file and call transcript will be posted to the

Investor section of Acorn's website when available.

Submit Questions via Email: acfn@catalyst-ir.com – before or after the call.

About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrix™ ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, Inc., a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable. The company monitors tens of thousands of assets for customers, which include 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. In additional to generators in homes, OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used in cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution, and federal, state and municipal government facilities.

