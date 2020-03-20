New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Analytics Market By Deployment Type By Organization Size By Application By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876910/?utm_source=GNW

The use of telecom analytics is intended to increase visibility in internal processes, core activities and market conditions, to distinguish trends and generate predictions.



Churn reduction requires increase, fraud detection demand due to increased number of network attacks and the need to streamline revenue management operations are expected to influence the growth of the global telecom analytics market. However, lack of awareness of solutions in the field of telecom analytics is expected to limit market growth. On the contrary, an increase in the adoption of new technologies like AI and telecom analytics machine learning is expected to present profitable market expansion opportunities.



A key factor driving the telecom analytics market is the rising deployment of telecom analytics to lower churn and increase customer loyalty. Telecom analytics also holds significance in formulating cross-selling and up-selling strategies for products and service plans; thereby helping companies in the industry to gain value from network assets. In addition, telecom analytics is also being utilized to build better investor relationships and discover new innovation pathways.



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Customer Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Network Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Workforce Management and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Adobe, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Telecom Analytics Market. Companies such as Sisense, Inc., Teradata Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Tibco Software, Inc., and SAS Institute, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Telecom Analytics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Sisense, Inc., Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), and SAS Institute, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Telecom Analytics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2020: Oracle announced its collaboration with Telecom Fiji, a provider of fixed-line communication and networking services. Under the collaboration, Telecom Fiji would deploy Oracle Communications Order and Service Management, Oracle Communications Network Charging and Control, and many other solutions under the Oracle Digital Experience for Communications suite for digital transformation.



Nov-2019: OpenText signed a partnership agreement with Reveille Software following which it launched OpenText Content Security for EnCase by Reveille. This solution delivers early detection and awareness regarding content corruption.



Oct-2019: SAP teamed up with Verizon, a multinational telecommunication conglomerate. The collaboration was aimed at developing enterprise solutions, which uses SAP software and services, particularly the SAP Leonardo Internet of Things (IoT) solution; SAP Edge Services, analytics, computing, and data management capabilities integrated with Verizon’s network and platform capabilities.



Oct-2019: SAS extended its partnership with Red Hat, an open-source technology developer company. Under this partnership, SAS would use its analytics expertise for developing hybrid cloud analytics solutions for Red Hat OpenShift, the best-in-class enterprise-class Kubernetes platform.



Oct-2019: Cisco announced its collaboration with KDDI Corporation, a telecommunications company. The collaboration was aimed at supporting its transition to 5G. KDDI can increase its IoT and 5G innovation with enterprise customers by using Cisco’s 5G network technology.



Oct-2019: Teradata came into partnership with Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunications company. Under the partnership, the companies were aimed at supporting the digital transformation goals of SMBs in Germany through providing the businesses an access to the potential of data analytics for providing the insights needed for growth and innovation.



Jul-2019: Sisense announced collaboration with IMGS to simplify business analytics for complex data. The collaboration helped the latter company in serving the island of Ireland in a better way through pairing Sisense’s ability to deliver actionable insights with IMGS’s expertise in data management.



Jul-2019: Tibco collaborated with Ping Identity, a Vista Equity Partners company. Together, the companies would provide API cutting-edge security solutions to customers.



Apr-2019: SAS teamed up with Siemens Digital Industries Software for offering AI-embedded IoT analytics for cloud and edge. This would help in meeting the growing demands for IoT analytics.



Apr-2019: Cisco partnered with Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications services provider. The partnership was aimed at providing advanced connectivity and networking solutions for Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) customers in India. Under the partnership, the latter company offers Managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services together with Cisco.



Feb-2019: Oracle teamed up with KT Corporation, the largest telephone company. This integration enabled new Network as a Service (NaaS) offerings for businesses.



Jan-2019: IBM collaborated with Vodafone for enabling the businesses to combine their different cloud computing systems with 5G networks. This collaboration was aimed at supporting the next wave of digital advances such as machine learning.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2019: Cisco took over Exablaze, a company engaged in designing and building advanced networking gear based on FPGA. The acquisition helped Cisco in expanding its product portfolio and achieving the business objectives.



Jul-2019: IBM acquired Red Hat, a multinational software company. The acquisition provided a full stack of software and services for helping the telcos and other service providers in the transition of their networks to cloud platforms.



May-2019: Sisense announced its merger with Periscope Data, the leading analytics platform. After the merger, the Periscope Data branded and sold as Sisense for Cloud Data Teams.



Mar-2019: Tibco completed the acquisition of SnappyData, a provider of high-performance in-memory data platform built on Apache Spark. The acquisition complemented Tibco’s Connected Intelligence Platform. The latter company’s platform also has use cases in IoT and across industry verticals including telecom, manufacturing, and financial services.



Feb-2019: Cisco completed the acquisition of Singularity Networks, a network infrastructure analytics company. The acquisition strengthened the data collection capabilities of the former company and provides analysis functionality on a scale.



Nov-2018: Oracle signed a definitive agreement to acquire Talari Networks, a provider of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology. The acquisition would complement Oracle Communications’ leading Session Border Controller (SBC) and network management infrastructure through adding high availability and Quality-of-Experience (QoE) connectivity and cloud application access across any IP network with the reliability and predictability of private networks.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2018: OpenText introduced the OT2 platform, a next-generation hybrid-cloud platform. This platform brings security, automation, and EIM applications together in a unified platform. The platform enables the partners and customers in driving digital transformation through rapidly deploying and developing powerful business applications.



Geographical Expansions:



Feb-2020: Sisense expanded its geographical foothold in Australia by opening a new office in Sydney. The new office aims at supporting the growing demands of local technology organizations.



Oct-2019: Oracle opened a new Gen 2 data center in Mumbai for providing the partners and customers in India to harness the power of Oracle cloud and leading services. This would help in driving business growth and innovation.



Sep-2018: Sisense opened a new office in London for boosting its growth in European market. The expansion was aimed at meeting the demand for full-stack analytics solutions and a growing need for agile data-driven insights.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Software



• Services



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Application



• Customer Management



• Sales & Marketing Management



• Network Management



• Risk & Compliance Management



• Workforce Management



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• SAP SE



• Adobe, Inc.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• OpenText Corporation



• Teradata Corporation



• Sisense, Inc.



• Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)



• SAS Institute, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876910/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001